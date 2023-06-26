Kiwis Look To Lower Emissions Footprints As Travel Returns

A third of Kiwis say they would hire a hybrid car for environmental reasons, while one in five would take public transport if it was available.

Canstar’s new research into New Zealanders’ favourite hire cars reveals how interest in environmental transport options remains high, insights that are reflected in the success of the Government’s Clean Car Discount scheme. It also comes as travel booms, with concerns around COVID fading.

The research was done to find the Most Satisfied Customers, Hire Cars Award winner for 2023. We are proud to announce the winner is GO Rentals, for the fourth time! GO Rentals achieved five stars in each of the Customer Satisfaction categories, being: Overall satisfaction, value for money, customer service, vehicle availability, booking process and transparency of costs.

Jose George, Canstar New Zealand General Manager, said GO Rentals’ performance was impressive, and its sweep of five star ratings placed it well above its competitors. “New Zealanders love travelling, and being able to hire a car easily and at an affordable price makes all the difference to the experience.

“Our research shows GO Rentals satisfies its customers at every touchpoint, which is impressive. They also offer electric hire cars, including Teslas, which will be appreciated by the significant numbers of New Zealanders who wish to lighten their environmental footprint.”

Mr George added: “GO Rentals’ repeat win of this award shows how it consistently delivers for its customers, and we congratulate them for their success.”

James Dalglish, COO GO Rentals, said: “We are honoured to be given this Canstar Blue

award. This prestigious accolade is a testament to our team, who consistently go above and beyond to exceed expectations.

“At GO Rentals, our commitment has always been to provide exceptional service and a premium experience for our customers. To be given five stars in each of the Customer Satisfaction categories motivates us to continue delivering outstanding service and to constantly innovate to maintain our position as a leader in the car rental industry. We look forward to continuing to provide unforgettable journeys for our customers, backed by our award-winning service."

He also noted GO Rentals’ commitment to the Tiaki Promise - which prioritises caring for New Zealand (people and place) now and for future generations, and supporting sustainable tourism.

GO Rentals owns a fleet of Teslas and BYD ATTO 3 fully electric vehicles, and is building its fleet of hybrid vehicles. It is aiming to have a third of its fleet be electric or hybrid within the next 12 months.

By choosing an electric vehicle a customer’s carbon emissions are 10 times lower than a standard petrol car. GO Rentals also partners with CarbonClick, which offers customers the opportunity to offset their vehicle emissions.

Canstar’s research also revealed how much Kiwis value the booking experience when looking for a hire car, with nearly half (49%) saying ease of the online transaction is their main consideration when making a booking. Furthermore, more than a third (35%) say drop-off and pick-up procedures could be made easier. New Zealanders also value safety and security, with 38% saying they consider a car’s safety rating when hiring a car, and 40% paying for extra insurance.

Latest tourism figures show overseas visitors to New Zealand have increased 335% post COVID, to nearly 230,000 people through 2022. Domestic tourism expenditure has also increased, by 1% to $24.6 billion.

For further details please visit the Canstar NZ site, here.

