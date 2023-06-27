Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
RedShield Security Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

Tuesday, 27 June 2023, 10:18 am
Press Release: RedShield

 

Active Web Application Security provider joins co-sell program to strengthen application security in the cloud and accelerate global go-to-market strategy

WELLINGTON, New Zealand – 27 June 2023 – RedShield Security today announced that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for AWS Partners who provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. The program helps AWS Partners drive new business by directly connecting participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organisation.

The AWS ISV Accelerate Program provides RedShield with co-sell support and benefits to meet customer needs through collaboration with AWS field sellers globally. Co-selling provides better customer outcomes and ensures mutual commitment from AWS and its partners.

Participation in the AWS ISV Accelerate Program further validates the integration of RedShield’s Active Web Application Security solution with AWS. RedShield’s solution seamlessly integrates with AWS, allows enterprises to ensure compliance with cybersecurity regulations, and helps eliminate the risk of web application vulnerabilities.

Highlights of the RedShield solution include:
1. A warranty that the claimed risk reduction is achieved
2. Expert teams and processes managing security tools to meet change control and compliance requirements
3. Vulnerability remediation without the need for software developers and access to source code e.g. RedShield’s “No touch” MFA shield



About RedShield
RedShield is a specialist web application cybersecurity company that revolutionises vulnerability management by enabling organisations to fix vulnerabilities and significantly diminish cyber risk. The RedShield solution accomplishes this in days, not months, and at a fraction of the cost compared to in-house efforts and without the need for development teams and access to code, even for legacy applications.

“Our inclusion in the AWS ISV Accelerate Program is a testament to RedShield's commitment to bolstering web application security for enterprises globally,” said Fabian Partigliani, CEO of RedShield. “Bringing together AWS's world-class cloud services and RedShield's innovative Active Web Application Security, we aim to empower businesses to strengthen their cybersecurity posture, streamline compliance processes, and focus their resources where they matter most."

RedShield on AWS supports consistent risk management, providing complete coverage of web applications and minimising application downtime due to vulnerabilities. RedShield provides seamless integration with AWS to ensure comprehensive, robust protection of web applications. It empowers businesses to safeguard, manage, and optimise their web applications more easily and confidently. You can find and procure RedShield solutions in AWS Marketplace.

For more information visit RedShield’s website, LinkedIn or Twitter pages:
- https://www.redshield.co
- https://www.linkedin.com/company/redshield-security
- https://twitter.com/RedShieldSec

