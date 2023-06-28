Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

OOh!media Does Deal With Kiwi Startup Big Street Bikers To Lead The Ad Sector In Emissions Reduction In Aotearoa

Wednesday, 28 June 2023, 7:49 pm
Press Release: Big Street Bikers

New Zealand’s leading outdoor media company oOh!media has signed a major partnership agreement to install and operate Locky Docks, a free public amenity in key centres nationwide, with Big Street Bikers.

Locky Docks are world leading micro mobility infrastructure created by Big Street Bikers, which provide secure parking, charging, digital wayfinding, and media for bikes and ebikes.

Through this new partnership with oOh!media, Locky Docks will be installed and operated in convenient locations in public and retail spaces in centres nationwide from Q4 this year.

“This deal continues our commitment to positive climate action,” says oOh! New Zealand General Manager Nick Vile.

“We are already the leading media company in providing ad-funded public infrastructure for the greater good and this extends our network beautifully. The Locky Dock Network will utilise our state-of-the-art double-sided digital screens, content management system and extends oOh’s network to more destinations.”

The partnership enables a unique business model that actively reduces emissions while providing a public amenity that requires no investment from ratepayers or commercial property owners. Using a Locky Dock is free of charge.

Cleve Cameron, co-founder Big Street Bikers says, “this partnership is a game changer for the Locky Dock network enabling more sites in more regions, and a better proposition for advertisers and we couldn’t be more excited to be working with oOh! to deliver this smart city infrastructure.

“This, alongside our partnership with Mercury to roll out 100 more Locky Docks across Aotearoa, demonstrates a commitment to climate innovation which more consumers are demanding from businesses and organisations.Some of New Zealand’s biggest brands including the Warehouse Group and Les Mills have installed Locky Docks outside their stores and this is the change we love to see.”

With the big switch from cars to bikes happening in cities internationally, the Locky Dock Network supports councils and government investment in cycleways and mode-shift to reduce congestion, reduce emissions and improve wellbeing through better transport options.

The partnership provides a unique digital out-of-home platform including third party advertising, bike path maps developed with Waka Kotahi, and editorial content. The Locky Dock Network is the first media network in the country to have a commitment to only displaying 100 per cent fossil fuel-free advertising content, and this will continue under the new partnership.

“Locky Docks is world leading tech that provides useful data for councils on reducing vehicle kilometres travelled which means people are saving money, saving time, and reducing emissions. It’s not just talk, it’s actual data and climate action,” says Cameron.

oOh!media will manage all of the location advertising bookings through their regular booking systems. SHOUT Media will maintain the Tertiary Network of Locky Docks, a network of docks around the country at universities and polytechnics.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Big Street Bikers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Ara Ake: Residential Solar Batteries To Return 30MW To Electricity Grid

Ara Ake has announced a major collaborative electricity pilot with solarZero in which 11,000 solar and battery systems will contribute to the electricity supply in a Winter peak pilot scheme, unlocking residential demand flexibility at an unprecedented scale. More


The Warehouse: Expanding Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Trial

Manukau, Te Rapa, Fraser Cove, Eastgate, & Dunedin South have been added to The Warehouse stores stocking fruit and vegetables, joining Whangārei, Westgate, Lyall Bay, Riccarton, Timaru, and Invercargill, which have been piloting fresh items since February.


Foodstuffs: Plastic Produce Bags Gone From July

This ban is part of a wider phase out of single-use plastics, including items like plastic straws & containers, and saving around 150M single-use plastic produce bags from going to landfill. More

NIWA: Scientists Explain El Niño

You've no doubt heard about the ‘triple-dip’ La Niña that's had its hands on the steering wheel of Mother Nature’s car, with atmospheric rivers, ex-tropical cyclones, floods, droughts, record temperatures, high humidity, and multiple marine heatwaves. But now a new driver is coming to town - El Niño. More


Electricity Authority: Solar Energy Sharing For Social Housing Trial

The electricity industry is changing significantly. New technology and the pace of change are testing market rules that were designed for different circumstances years ago. More


Insurance Council: 2023 Climate Disaster Payouts Top $1B

Insurers have so far paid out $1.08B of an estimated $3.18B over 107,569 claims arising from the twin climate disasters of the Auckland Anniversary Weekend floods & Cyclone Gabrielle. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 