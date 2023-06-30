Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Budget Buys That Beat Premium Brands

Friday, 30 June 2023, 7:42 am
Press Release: Consumer NZ

Consumer NZ’s expert testers have revealed, yet again, that top price doesn’t always mean top performance.

As the cost-of-living crisis rolls on, the watchdog shares its insights into three reasonably priced products that gave expensive versions a run for their money.

Microwave

A $69 microwave from Kmart rated higher than most models tested, including appliances that cost more than $500.

“We put all the microwaves we test through their paces – we consider their performance, ease of use, predicted reliability and owner satisfaction,” said James le Page, Consumer test content team leader.

One Kmart model received a higher overall score than pricier models by big brands such as Miele, Panasonic and Breville.

Stroller

For expectant parents or families looking to replace their stroller, Mother’s Choice Ava stroller from The Warehouse gets the Consumer Recommends seal of approval.

“This stroller, at $220, is the cheapest model we recommend.

“It passed our safety and durability tests, and was easy to fold, unfold and stash in the car boot.”

The Warehouse buy scored higher than models offered by Phil & Teds and Edwards & Co.

“Of the 49 strollers we tested, almost one-third failed a safety test.

“The Mother’s Choice model got top marks for safety,” said le Page.

Frypan

A Kmart frypan costing $21 came out top of Consumer’s frying pans test.

“Four pans scored 91% in our test.

“The Kmart option is over $100 cheaper than the Tefal models, and over $300 cheaper than the Le Creuset option, which all shared the top spot.”

Consumer members have heaped praise on this Kmart frypan too, with multiple people claiming it’s the best frypan they’ve ever had.

“Please shop with caution though – we tested another Kmart option, costing $17, and labelled it ‘don’t buy’.”

About Consumer’s testing

Consumer regularly tests products and services and provides recommendations for top performers. Consumer members benefit from these independent test results, which over time, have the potential to save them tidy sums.

“It’s not unusual for our testing to throw up some great-performing cheaper products,” le Page said.

“Throughout our testing, we are always mindful of sustainability. We only recommend cheaper products if we are confident they will last a reasonable length of time."

There are a variety of membership terms available, including online only, or online and magazine too.

A seven-day digital pass is a popular option for people looking for expert advice before buying a big-ticket item.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Consumer NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Ara Ake: Residential Solar Batteries To Return 30MW To Electricity Grid

Ara Ake has announced a major collaborative electricity pilot with solarZero in which 11,000 solar and battery systems will contribute to the electricity supply in a Winter peak pilot scheme, unlocking residential demand flexibility at an unprecedented scale. More


The Warehouse: Expanding Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Trial

Manukau, Te Rapa, Fraser Cove, Eastgate, & Dunedin South have been added to The Warehouse stores stocking fruit and vegetables, joining Whangārei, Westgate, Lyall Bay, Riccarton, Timaru, and Invercargill, which have been piloting fresh items since February. More


Foodstuffs: Plastic Produce Bags Gone From July

This ban is part of a wider phase out of single-use plastics, including items like plastic straws & containers, and saving around 150M single-use plastic produce bags from going to landfill. More

NIWA: Scientists Explain El Niño

You've no doubt heard about the ‘triple-dip’ La Niña that's had its hands on the steering wheel of Mother Nature’s car, with atmospheric rivers, ex-tropical cyclones, floods, droughts, record temperatures, high humidity, and multiple marine heatwaves. But now a new driver is coming to town - El Niño. More


Electricity Authority: Solar Energy Sharing For Social Housing Trial

The electricity industry is changing significantly. New technology and the pace of change are testing market rules that were designed for different circumstances years ago. More


Insurance Council: 2023 Climate Disaster Payouts Top $1B

Insurers have so far paid out $1.08B of an estimated $3.18B over 107,569 claims arising from the twin climate disasters of the Auckland Anniversary Weekend floods & Cyclone Gabrielle. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 