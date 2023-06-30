Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Apptio Integrates With Oracle Cloud Infrastructure

Friday, 30 June 2023, 11:05 am
Press Release: Apptio

Apptio, Inc., the leading provider of Technology Business Management (TBM) applications, and member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) announces its most recent integration with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to help customers understand, visualise, and optimise their cloud environments through direct access to Apptio’s Cloudability suite of products.

With the current economic environment putting increasing pressure on businesses, it is critical every technology investment demonstrates return on investment. With Apptio’s cloud cost management expertise running alongside OCI’s services, organisations will have a better lens into their OCI investments and support business growth through their OCI environments. Integration with Cloudability’s market-leading FinOps capabilities will provide joint customers globally with insights to drive better cloud cost management and optimisation decisions.

“We are proud to announce our integration with OCI following its incredible growth,” said Eugene Khvostov, Chief Product Officer at Apptio. “Our mutual customers continue to see increasing value from using both OCI and Cloudability, further reinforcing the need to combine these capabilities for a more seamless customer experience.

“It is a huge step forward, especially as many businesses turn to hybrid cloud infrastructure to address the complex needs of today’s business operations. OCI customers will find value in the capabilities provided by Apptio’s cloud financial management leadership and expertise,” said Khvostov.

“OCI is designed to support customers with more deployment options, improved security and significant price performance advantages,” said Chris Sullivan, VP Strategic Partnerships, Oracle. “With Apptio our customers have another powerful tool to maximise productivity and help ensure they are getting the most value out of their OCI environments.”

The integration will be completed in late 2023.

To learn more, visit: https://www.apptio.com/products/cloudability/

About Apptio

Apptio is a leading technology spend and value management company for financial and operational decisions across Information Technology (IT), multi-cloud FinOps, and portfolio development resources. Apptio’s mission is to deliver business value with every technology investment. Powered by Apptio’s cloud platform and AI/ML data engine, Apptio’s SaaS applications translate technology costs into clear business outcomes and financial ROI. Apptio applications deliver six key capabilities: cost transparency, actionable insights, planning and forecasting, usage and consumption, value management, and showback/chargeback. As a trusted leader in FinOps and Technology Business Management (TBM) with thousands of customers worldwide, Apptio empowers leaders to cut costs and redirect investments to cloud innovation and digital transformation.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit at oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company--ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

