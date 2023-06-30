Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

FMA Publishes Updated And Refreshed Auditor And Regulation Oversight Plan 2023-2026

Friday, 30 June 2023, 11:10 am
Press Release: Financial Markets Authority

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) – Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko – will conduct yearly audit quality reviews (AQR) of every licensed audit firm in a refreshed Auditor and Regulation Oversight Plan 2023-2026.

The plan, released today, sets out the areas the FMA will focus on when reviewing the quality of regulated audits, and contributing to the integrity and development of the audit profession.

One of the five focus areas for the upcoming cycle is to improve audit quality. Under the Auditor Regulation Act 2011, the FMA is required to perform AQRs of each licensed audit firm once every four years. Previously the FMA undertook AQRs every two years for the big four auditing firms and at least once every three years for the other registered firms.

Starting from the 2023/24, the FMA plans to review each licensed firm every year to increase the frequency of engagement and identify new developments and industry requirements. Although the FMA will review each firm every year, the overall number of files it reviews annually will be similar to prior practice and so the overall burden on firms will not increase.

The FMA will ensure its key stakeholders, including audit firms, are informed about developments in areas impacting audit quality, and highlight the processes where improvements can be made.

John Horner, FMA Director of Markets, Investment and Reporting, said: “Reviewing audit firms more regularly will enable the FMA to identify any systemic issues within the industry earlier and provide guidance to the profession so continuous improvements can be made. It will also better enable the FMA to perform thematic reviews as the information we obtain will be more current and comparable between audit firms, the industries they audit and specific auditing standards.

“The FMA will continue to review its approach to identify further improvements in efficiency and effectiveness, and to ensure the above benefits are realised, considering feedback from audit firms and other stakeholders,” Mr Horner said.

The other focus areas are ensuring auditing and accounting standards are being upheld, thematic reviews, monitoring of accredited bodies and engagement with stakeholders and overseas regulators.

 

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Financial Markets Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Ara Ake: Residential Solar Batteries To Return 30MW To Electricity Grid

Ara Ake has announced a major collaborative electricity pilot with solarZero in which 11,000 solar and battery systems will contribute to the electricity supply in a Winter peak pilot scheme, unlocking residential demand flexibility at an unprecedented scale. More


The Warehouse: Expanding Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Trial

Manukau, Te Rapa, Fraser Cove, Eastgate, & Dunedin South have been added to The Warehouse stores stocking fruit and vegetables, joining Whangārei, Westgate, Lyall Bay, Riccarton, Timaru, and Invercargill, which have been piloting fresh items since February. More


Foodstuffs: Plastic Produce Bags Gone From July

This ban is part of a wider phase out of single-use plastics, including items like plastic straws & containers, and saving around 150M single-use plastic produce bags from going to landfill. More

NIWA: Scientists Explain El Niño

You've no doubt heard about the ‘triple-dip’ La Niña that's had its hands on the steering wheel of Mother Nature’s car, with atmospheric rivers, ex-tropical cyclones, floods, droughts, record temperatures, high humidity, and multiple marine heatwaves. But now a new driver is coming to town - El Niño. More


Electricity Authority: Solar Energy Sharing For Social Housing Trial

The electricity industry is changing significantly. New technology and the pace of change are testing market rules that were designed for different circumstances years ago. More


Insurance Council: 2023 Climate Disaster Payouts Top $1B

Insurers have so far paid out $1.08B of an estimated $3.18B over 107,569 claims arising from the twin climate disasters of the Auckland Anniversary Weekend floods & Cyclone Gabrielle. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 