Meredith Connell Announces Three New Partners

Meredith Connell (MC), Aotearoa New Zealand’s largest litigation firm, has announced the appointment of three top lawyers to the partnership.

This brings MC’s partnership to 33 across Auckland and Wellington.

The three partners join 15 newly promoted Senior Associates and Associates.

CEO Sophie Schwass said it is exciting for the firm to welcome these outstanding lawyers to the partnership, “Matthew, Chris and Jacob will bring fresh ideas and perspectives. Their leadership skills, exceptional client support and personal values further strengthen our partnership and expand our offering to clients.”

“All of the new appointments and promotions acknowledge the hard work and dedication our people demonstrate in delivering excellent service to our clients and the community we serve,” Sophie Schwass said. “Our investment in our talented people will continue to further our growth plans and our connected team culture.“

Matthew Nathan*

Matthew (Ngāti Whātua, Te Uri-o-Hau) has been in MC’s Crown Specialist team since returning to Aotearoa in 2021.

His career spans two decades prosecuting serious and complex crime on both sides of the Tasman. A highly experienced trial and appellate lawyer leading more than 200 criminal trials, Matthew specialises in prosecuting homicide, serious sexual offending, organised crime and complex fraud.

Recognising his professional standing, prior to returning to Aotearoa, Matthew was appointed Senior Counsel in 2015 (Silk) and Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions for the Northern Territory of Australia in 2018. The following year he was elected President of the Australian Association of Crown Prosecutors.

Born in Papakura, Matthew was raised on the Pōuto Peninsula on the Kaipara Harbour.

*subject to meeting all NZ Law Society requirements

Chris Merrick

Chris (Te Whakapiko o Ngāti Manaia, Ngāti Wai, Ma’ufanga, Niua) is an experienced litigator, who draws his legal expertise and cultural background together in his advisory work.

Chris has acted for Te Hunga Rōia Māori in matters before the Court of Appeal, Supreme Court and appeared before select committees, including for the Pacific Lawyers Association.

Chris’ roles have included Counsel Assisting the Abuse in Care Royal Commission, inquiry lawyer to the Dilworth Independent Inquiry, and Deputy Chair of the Teachers Disciplinary Tribunal. Chris is a speaker of te reo Māori.

Chris’ newly established team specialise in navigating Te Ao Māori and Pacific legal issues. They combine their unique cultural and legal expertise to provide clients with advice on system change, capability building and cultural and legal advisory services.

Jacob Barry*

Jacob specialises in regulatory prosecutions and providing advice to the Commerce Commission. He is also a Senior Crown Prosecutor having led approximately 50 criminal trials in the District and High Courts and has conducted a number of appeals on behalf of the Crown in the Court of Appeal.

Known as a highly persuasive advocate and compassionate prosecutor, he has worked on some of the most high-profile sexual violence matters in recent New Zealand history.

Jacob also has a Masters from Harvard Law School where he studied in 2016/2017 before re-joining MC at the end of 2017.

*subject to meeting all NZ Law Society requirements

MC has been the Office of the Crown Solicitor for Auckland for more than 100 years and is one of Aotearoa New Zealand’s largest and most established law firms with more than 160 lawyers across the full range of practice areas.

