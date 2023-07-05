Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwibank Wears Its PRIDE On Its Heart

Wednesday, 5 July 2023, 11:54 am
Press Release: Kiwibank

Kiwibank through its in-house Pride Network has created its very own PRIDE symbol ‘Te Kahukura Kāpuia’ – The Multicoloured Collective is a symbol of its commitment to the Rainbow whānau and its culture of inclusivity.

Kiwibank undertook this important mahi to demonstrate how it wants to show up for its customers and its people. The collaborative design process between the Pride Network and the Brand and Marketing teams helped create a visual symbol of Kiwibank’s modern, progressive inclusive attitude to banking.

The translation of Kahukura references ‘multicoloured’ and Kāpuia references ‘to gather or unite as one’. Te Kahukura Kāpuia uses the harakeke symbol to weave together the eleven colours of the Progress Flag, utilising the Kiwibank green to symbolise the strength of connection, inclusiveness and Kiwibank’s pride in its people.

Chief People Officer, Charlotte Ward says this symbol is an important way of helping foster a place for people to belong.

“Belonging is a huge part of what our people need to be able to deliver unbeatable performance that puts our customers and partners at the heart of everything we do.

“The idea of weaving the harakeke together makes it stronger than individual strands. We see that in the way our rainbow community is so closely weaved into our mahi, its inseparable, they are not a side group, they integral to who we are as an organisation.

“At Kiwibank everyone wears a Te Kahukura Kāpuia badge with pride, supporting all the communities represented on the Pride progress flag. New starters are gifted a badge with their induction pack, on day one of joining the Kiwibank whānau.”

Senior Manager, Leadership, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Jess Segal says it was an incredibly important part of her mahi and something she is incredibly proud of.

“At Kiwibank we want to show that everyone is included and has a place to belong here - Ka tīmata i a tatou. We wanted a symbol of pride that sat alongside our Kiwibank logo and would be seen year-round, not just in PRIDE month.

“While we previously had a rainbow logo and badge, it wasn’t something everyone in Kiwibank felt connected to, nor owned. The path we took to creating Te Kahukura Kāpuia looked back at everything we had achieved with our Rainbow community and built on that. We realised our rainbow community, both internally and externally, had evolved, and the progress flag is a good representation of that and meant a lot to our people. It’s inclusive of all parts of the community.

“The symbol is also a way for us to represent the different parts of ourselves and the strength in them existing together. Intersectionality is, quite rightly, being talked about more and more. It shows we aren’t just a single thing, we are all made up of multiple layers. Each individual at Kiwibank could belong to multiple underrepresented or minority groups. We wanted to a show who we are, what we stand for and who we stand beside, for those that work at Kiwibank and those that bank with Kiwibank.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Kiwibank on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Digitl: Rural-Urban Broadband Divide Continues

There is a continuing gulf between fixed wireless broadband performance in areas where fibre is available & rural areas with less direct competition. Satellites are the worst for disconnections, VDSL is better than fixed wireless, but everything lags far behind fibre. More


Statistics: Annual Number Of Homes Consented Back To 2021 Levels

45,159 new homes were consented in the year ended May 2023, down 11% compared with the year ended May 2022. More


Productivity Commission: Productivity Matters For Wellbeing & Requires Long-Term Commitment

NZ’s economy has gone from being one of the most to one of the least productive in the OECD. Working more hours & putting more people into work has been the main way that production & income have grown over the last decades. More

PACER Plus: Exporting Samoan Taro To NZ

Beyond financial gain, the export of Samoan symbolises a revival of cultural identity and pride, reminding Samoans living abroad of their roots. The aroma, taste, and texture of this traditional staple transports them back to cherished memories and traditions. More


Ara Ake: Residential Solar Batteries To Return 30MW To Electricity Grid

A collaboration between Ara Ake & solarZero means 11,000 solar and battery systems will contribute to the electricity supply in a winter peak pilot scheme, unlocking residential demand flexibility at an unprecedented scale. More


Electricity Authority: Solar Energy Sharing For Social Housing Trial

The electricity industry is changing significantly. New technology and the pace of change are testing market rules that were designed for different circumstances years ago. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 