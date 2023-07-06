Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Ogilvy NZ Expands Senior Ranks; Announces Three Senior Hires

Thursday, 6 July 2023, 10:37 am
Press Release: Ogilvy

Auckland, July 6, 2023: Ogilvy NZ continues to bolster its senior ranks, with three new hires across creative and account management.

Effective immediately, the senior creative team of Matt Woods and Chelsea Sietses join as Senior Copywriter and Senior Art Director respectively, with Jenny Travers also starting at the agency as Group Account Director.

The hires come just days after Steve Kane's appointment as Group Managing Director of Ogilvy NZ, including Designworks, and follow a number of new business wins and overall business expansion.

Most recently at Dentsu, Woods and Sietses were behind the ‘It’s free but it could cost you’ campaign for TVNZ, which picked up gold at Axis, and has continued to be awarded at international shows like Spikes and Adstars. They’re also responsible for ASB’s ‘Borrow the All Blacks’ and ‘Borrow Eden Park’ campaigns.

Ogilvy NZ ECD Kristal Knight said: “We’re thrilled to have Chelsea and Matt joining the Auckland office as a senior creative team. They’re an incredibly exciting duo who have an amazing track record of creating work that’s much loved by clients, the public, and miraculously, the industry blogs. To be honest, they had me at ‘Hello I’m Tamara’.

“They’re the perfect addition to our tight and talented creative department, and I’m sure they’re going to do great things.”

The duo will work closely with the entire creative team, including Associate Creative Director, James O’Sullivan who joined Ogilvy in September last year.

Seasoned GAD Travers has spent the past 19 years at DDB and is renowned for strategic client management and relationship building. In her new role, she has been charged with working across a range of leading clients, including University of Auckland, Smiths City and Breast Cancer Foundation.

Ogilvy NZ Managing Partner Megan Clark Cook said: “Jen brings an incredibly strong, personal brand of client service expertise to this pivotal role. She has exceptional expertise in brand-building, youth marketing and data-driven creative solutions. When I met Jen, I was impressed with her energy, her sense of fun and her passion for developing aspiring female leaders. Both our clients and the team are going to love her, and I’m excited to have her join the Ogilvy family."

All three will be based out of Ogilvy NZ’s Auckland office.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Ogilvy on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
UN ESCAP: Progress In Global Trade Facilitation Despite Polycrisis Disruptions

Persisting global effects of the pandemic, geopolitical turbulence, & high inflation continue to disruot international trade, but countries are moving towards a seamless & efficient trading environment by digitalizing formalities in international trading. More


NZ Wine: 2023 Vintage Will Support Strong Demand

Despite a challenging season and a smaller harvest than last year, strong export value & increasing international demand will support further export growth over the next year. Total value of NZ wine industry exports (year to May 2023) was $2.4B, up 25% on 2022. More


Apiculture NZ: Top Honey Producers & Outstanding Achievements Honoured

Timaru-based Jarved Allan from The Mānuka Collective won the Supreme Award for the third year in a row, Kaimai Range Honey’s Jody Mitchell produced the crowd favourite, & forest entomologist Stephanie Sopow was awarded the Peter Molan trophy for exceptional contribution to apiculture science. More

Digitl: Rural-Urban Broadband Divide Continues

There is a continuing gulf between fixed wireless broadband performance in areas where fibre is available & rural areas with less direct competition. Satellites are the worst for disconnections, VDSL is better than fixed wireless, but everything lags far behind fibre. More


Statistics: Annual Number Of Homes Consented Back To 2021 Levels

45,159 new homes were consented in the year ended May 2023, down 11% compared with the year ended May 2022. More


Productivity Commission: Productivity Matters For Wellbeing & Requires Long-Term Commitment

NZ’s economy has gone from being one of the most to one of the least productive in the OECD. Working more hours & putting more people into work has been the main way that production & income have grown over the last decades. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 