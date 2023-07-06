Ogilvy NZ Expands Senior Ranks; Announces Three Senior Hires

Auckland, July 6, 2023: Ogilvy NZ continues to bolster its senior ranks, with three new hires across creative and account management.

Effective immediately, the senior creative team of Matt Woods and Chelsea Sietses join as Senior Copywriter and Senior Art Director respectively, with Jenny Travers also starting at the agency as Group Account Director.

The hires come just days after Steve Kane's appointment as Group Managing Director of Ogilvy NZ, including Designworks, and follow a number of new business wins and overall business expansion.

Most recently at Dentsu, Woods and Sietses were behind the ‘It’s free but it could cost you’ campaign for TVNZ, which picked up gold at Axis, and has continued to be awarded at international shows like Spikes and Adstars. They’re also responsible for ASB’s ‘Borrow the All Blacks’ and ‘Borrow Eden Park’ campaigns.

Ogilvy NZ ECD Kristal Knight said: “We’re thrilled to have Chelsea and Matt joining the Auckland office as a senior creative team. They’re an incredibly exciting duo who have an amazing track record of creating work that’s much loved by clients, the public, and miraculously, the industry blogs. To be honest, they had me at ‘Hello I’m Tamara’.

“They’re the perfect addition to our tight and talented creative department, and I’m sure they’re going to do great things.”

The duo will work closely with the entire creative team, including Associate Creative Director, James O’Sullivan who joined Ogilvy in September last year.

Seasoned GAD Travers has spent the past 19 years at DDB and is renowned for strategic client management and relationship building. In her new role, she has been charged with working across a range of leading clients, including University of Auckland, Smiths City and Breast Cancer Foundation.

Ogilvy NZ Managing Partner Megan Clark Cook said: “Jen brings an incredibly strong, personal brand of client service expertise to this pivotal role. She has exceptional expertise in brand-building, youth marketing and data-driven creative solutions. When I met Jen, I was impressed with her energy, her sense of fun and her passion for developing aspiring female leaders. Both our clients and the team are going to love her, and I’m excited to have her join the Ogilvy family."

All three will be based out of Ogilvy NZ’s Auckland office.

