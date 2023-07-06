Online Butcher The Meat Box Delivers Free Meat For A Year

One lucky customer who purchases from The Meat Box during the month of July is going to win Free Meat for a Year. “The winning customer will receive one of our most popular Meat Combinations called The Butchers Box every fortnight for a year,” Wayne Kennerley CEO of The Meat Box said. “The Butchers Box contains cuts of Chicken and Red Meat, Mince along with a pack of Premium Sausage and an extra item, typically one of our new products”, Kennerley said. “It’s a great box with 8-9 cuts of meat that delivers a couple with lots of meal options across a fortnight.”

Entering the competition couldn't be simpler. Throughout the month of July, every order placed with The Meat Box will automatically qualify for one entry into the draw. The more orders from The Meat Boxes a customer receives, the greater their chances of winning this extraordinary prize. The lucky winner will be drawn on the 1st of August, giving them the opportunity to enjoy a year's worth of top-quality meat and savour the freshest and tastiest cuts from The Meat Box.

The Meat Box has built a reputation for excellence in providing an extensive range of premium meat products delivered New Zealand wide, sourced from local farmers and providers. Their commitment to quality and convenience has made them a favourite among Kiwis seeking a superior meat experience.

Vivienne Semmens, Brand Manager at The Meat Box, added, "We are excited about this competition and look forward to bringing joy to the winners dinner table for an entire year. At The Meat Box, we believe in making a positive impact on our customers' lives and the community we serve, and this competition allows us to do just that. This initiative to give away Free Meat For A Year follows a recent donation of over $18,000 by The Meat Box to support Farmers and Growers impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle, and an expansion in our range to include other necessities such as Produce, Fruit and Eggs.”

“As we find opportunities to deliver our customers a great product, at a great price, ideally produced and supplied right here in New Zealand, we’ll add that to our online offer where it fits with making our customers lives easier. Our Free-Range Eggs and Fresh Salad Mix are a good example of that” said Semmens. “Like our Meat, these products are of better quality than you’d typically get elsewhere, at a great price.”

