Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Consilium Supports Cambridge Partners Succession Plan

Tuesday, 11 July 2023, 1:43 pm
Press Release: Consilium

Consilium is pleased to announce the purchase of a shareholding in financial advisory firm Cambridge Partners to support their succession plan and future growth, Consilium Managing Director Scott Alman says.

Succession planning is a challenge facing many business owners in Aotearoa New Zealand and one that financial advice professionals also contend with.

"The relationship between Consilium and Cambridge Partners (previously Bradley Nuttall and iQ² Wealth) spans many years, and we see this as an opportunity for us to support Cambridge Partners’ succession plan for foundation shareholders and create a pathway for a new generation of shareholders,” he says.

Cambridge Partners CEO James Howard says, “We are delighted to welcome Consilium as a shareholder in our business. We have worked closely with Consilium over the last 10 years and believe they are uniquely positioned to understand and support our future growth plans as an independent financial advice and wealth management firm.”

The shareholding change is part of the evolution of Cambridge Partners which has reviewed its leadership and governance structure in light of the recent and planned retirements of foundation shareholders. There is no impact to the day-to-day operations or management of Cambridge Partners which will continue to operate independently within its management structure.

The purchase is the second of its kind for Consilium. In 2022 Consilium gained a shareholding in independent advisory firm The Private Office.

“Involvement from Consilium can be an effective conduit for firms considering their succession planning,” Alman says. “Stability and continuity are important for our independent adviser community to ensure investors can continue to access independent financial advice and the industry is not dominated by only big institutions,” he says.

“As our population ages, the baby-boomer independent financial planners are nearing retirement and looking to sell their successful businesses that they have built up over time with loyal clients and highly qualified staff.

“For the next generation, the investment required to purchase shareholdings outright in some cases can be challenging, but a specialist intermediary such as Consilium can foster the aspirations of these future shareholders as they look to build their shareholding over time,” Alman says.

“Providing innovative solutions for independent adviser businesses is our core business – enabling them to improve the financial security and wellbeing of their customers,” Alman says.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Consilium on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Auckland Airport: Kids Welcome International Travellers in Te Reo Māori

Auckland Airport to celebrating Matariki on 14 July, with dedicated PA announcements throughout the international and domestic terminals, greeting and farewelling an expected 52,000 travellers in te reo Māori & explaining the significance of Matariki. More


Download Weekly: Commerce Commission & One NZ Clash Over Ads

One New Zealand, formerly Vodafone, has come out fighting after a Commerce Commission letter asked the telco to halt its 100% mobile coverage marketing campaign. More


Government: EU FTA To Increase NZ Exports By $1.8B A Year

Duties removed on 91% of exports to the EU, rising to 97% after seven years. Tariff savings of $100M per year, including removal of tariffs on kiwifruit, Mānuka honey, seafood, wine, & industrial products, plus significant new quota access for beef, lamb, butter, & cheese worth hundreds of millions of dollars per year. More

Socialist Equality Group: NZ Post To Sack 750 Workers

The planned redundancies in Auckland & Christchurch will slash the workforce of 4,500 by 17% over five years, impacting mail deliverers, processing and support staff, and leadership roles. More


Statistics: Household Net Worth Falls For Fifth Quarter

Household net worth fell $42.7B (1.9%) in the March 2023 quarter, with owner-occupied property values dropping 2.6%. Declining property values have also led falls in net worth in three of the previous four quarters. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 