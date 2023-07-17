Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Hawke's Bay Business Awards 2023 Celebrates Hope, Resilience And Unity

Monday, 17 July 2023, 8:56 am
Press Release: Hawke's Bay Chamber of Commerce

Hawke’s Bay Chamber of Commerce kicked off awards season in style at the grand launch event at Blyth Performing Arts Centre, Iona College, last night.

CEO, Karla Lee, announced the Principal Sponsor, Datacom and shared her vision for the Awards. Ultimately, the process of entering the Awards is about analysing your business from the outside. There’s incredible value in learning where gaps in your knowledge are, areas for improvement, and how to take your business to the next level.

Vet Services Hawke’s Bay took home the Supreme Award in 2022. General Manager, Brendan James, shared insights into his experience, and the value the process presented for his business.

The Hawke's Bay Business Awards provide a platform to honour and recognise businesses that have demonstrated exceptional growth, leadership, sustainability practices, customer service, social impact, visitor experience, and resilience in the face of challenges. This is an opportunity for businesses of all sizes and industries to showcase their accomplishments, gain recognition, and inspire others within the community.

Take this as an opportunity to raise awareness of your brand, motivate your team, and celebrate your achievements, together. In addition, you can benchmark against your competition and gain expert advice on how you can continue to grow. The Hawke's Bay Business Awards have celebrated excellence, resilience, and innovation in our local business community for 26 years.

The awards offer a diverse range of categories designed to encompass various aspects of business excellence. The categories for this year are:

  • Excellence in Sustainability: Organisations actively participating in environmentally friendly practices, aligning their culture, systems and procedures with this vision. Presented in association with Hawke’s Bay Regional Council.
  • Best Emerging Business: Celebrates organisations in their start-up phase (1-4 years in business) who are experiencing tangible growth and success through sound planning & leadership. Presented in association with Hastings Like a Big City But Better.
  • Excellence in Innovation: Innovation is front and centre in enhancing business excellence and efficiency. Innovative employees are encouraged and celebrated in these organisations. Presented in association with EIT | Te Pūkenga.
  • Ultimate Visitor Experience: Provides an unforgettable experience for shoppers, guests, or diners and enriches our local visitor economy. This award celebrates a business who leaves a lasting impression on those who visit. Presented in association with Napier City Council.
  • Outstanding Social Impact: Pressing social issues, supporting marginalised/underserved people, and fostering inclusivity drive these organisations to empower their community. Presented in association with The Breeze.
  • Leader of the Year: Leadership influences all aspects of business success. Celebrate a leader who goes above the call of duty to deliver extraordinary results through their stewardship. Presented in association with 2degrees.

And introducing a brand-new award category for 2023:

  • Resilient Business Award: This year, we want to celebrate the amazing businesses who fly under the radar, navigating difficult times with ease and grace. This category invites entries from organisations that have shown exceptional resilience, adaptability, and strategic foresight to overcome adversity. Presented in association with Unison.

Entry is free and open to any business in Hawke’s Bay, enter today to be a part of this prestigious event.

