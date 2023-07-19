Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Kelvin Wickham Appointed As Chief Executive Of Ballance Agri-Nutrients

Wednesday, 19 July 2023, 10:38 am
Press Release: Ballance Agri-Nutrients

Kelvin Wickham, a proven co-operative leader with over 34 years at Fonterra creating value for farmer shareholders, has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer at Ballance Agri-Nutrients (Ballance).

The announcement comes as Mark Wynne, the current CEO, prepares to leave Ballance after nine successful years at the end of September following the AGM.

“The appointment of Kelvin reflects the Board's ongoing commitment for Ballance to be fit for purpose in a fast-evolving world. Kelvin’s wide-reaching experience in the marketplace, his passion for innovation, strong focus on people and driving performance will ensure the co-operative is well placed to serve the needs of our customers and shareholders into the future,” says Ballance Chair, Duncan Coull.

Kelvin’s extensive career at Fonterra culminated in him being based in Amsterdam leading all y
business activities across Africa, Middle East, Europe, North Asia, and the Americas, along with global oversight of the Active Living Functional Nutritional Unit and the NZMP brand. Prior to that he was responsible for the business unit NZMP, the biggest dairy ingredients selling and marketing entity in the world. He has lived in Shanghai where he led Fonterra’s Greater China business across the full value chain from farms to brands. In an earlier Supplier and External Relations role he worked closely with farmer shareholders, with responsibility for Fonterra’s farmer facing teams as well as engaging with key New Zealand government and external stakeholders.

As a member of Fonterra's management team reporting directly to the CEO, Kelvin has demonstrated his ability to be a forward-thinking and customer-focused leader. His experience in the international market, developing diverse teams and commitment to delivering high-quality solutions will benefit Ballance.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity to lead Ballance which plays an important role in New Zealand’s economic engine. We have a strong foundation, as a pioneering food-producing nation built on the innovation and resilience of our farmers and growers. It is important to me that we harness the opportunities of global customers and consumers for our communities at home in a way that ensures we have a sustainable, prosperous food and fibre value chain throughout the world,” says Kelvin.

The Board is confident that Kelvin's leadership will continue to drive the co-operative's success, serving the needs of farmers and growers across New Zealand.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank Mark Wynne once again for his leadership of Ballance. His efforts and dedication have resulted in long-term achievements that have significantly and positively impacted the growth and sustainability of the business and the food and fibre sector.

“Mark will be missed by the Ballance team, and we wish him all the very best for the future,” says Duncan.

