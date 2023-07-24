Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Bad Season For Maize Was Disastrous For Some

Monday, 24 July 2023, 7:03 pm
Press Release: Federated Farmers

For many North Island maize growers the 2022/23 season has been one to forget, and for some it has been a financial disaster.

The latest AIMI (Arable Industry Marketing Initiative) report estimates a 2023 maize grain harvest of 164,400 tonnes, which is 13% down on 2022, despite a 4% increase in harvest hectares. Yield was down 16%.

The situation may be even more grim, Federated Farmers Arable Vice-President Maize Jamie Blennerhassett says, because as at the June 1 st survey date some 37% of the crop was still unharvested. The 10-year average for completed crop harvest by the start of June is 79%.

"The very wet growing season means across the wider country it has been a bad season. Maize grain crops in Northland, Bay of Plenty, the East Coast and right down to the Wairarapa are only at about 50% of long-term averages.

"The persistent rainfall and then the February cyclone meant for some, particularly in the eastern region between Napier and Gisborne, crops have been wiped out. Despite replanting two or three times, at the end some had nothing - and much higher costs than usual as well," Blennerhassett said.

"It’s pretty devastating financially for those people."

Maize silage crops fared better. The harvest, at an estimated 1,051,600 tonnes, was down 7% compared to 2022, with a lower yield (down 9%) from an increased harvest area (up 3%). Almost all the harvest was in by June 1.

Most maize grain is sold for poultry and pig feed, with some going to dairy. Blennerhassett said prices here are strongly linked to the cost of imported grain, and with the recent spike in world grain prices sparked by Russia’s attacks on shipments from the Ukraine, "if we get dragged into those impacts the poultry guys’ costs could rise".

It’s unknown how much of the 37% of unharvested maize grain at the time of the June 1 AIMI survey has since been successfully brought in. The crop needs to be dried down for use and to keep the costs down of gas-fired drying plant.

Blennerhassett said he was talking to one Gisborne grower at the Primary Industries NZ Summit in early July and he still hadn’t been able to get any of his crop in because of wet conditions.

A very poor season like this dents confidence. The AIMI report said maize grain spring sowing intentions (hectares) were 12% down on 2022 and for maize silage 3% down.

"The seed reps are saying there appears to be lower intentions to plant. A lot of the hectares in maize is land leased on year to year rollover and in some cases the banks will draw a line on finance given the disastrous season some have suffered," Blennerhassett said.

"We traditionally have a south-westerly wind flow in New Zealand but with the La Niña phase we’ve been under it’s been the exact opposite, hence the heavy rainfall.

"We’re due to go back to an El Niño pattern but weather patterns have been so skew-whiff. It make it so difficult for growers to plan."

© Scoop Media

Find more from Federated Farmers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
AGB Stone: Bans High-Silica Stone In Fight Against Silicosis

NZ’s largest national stone benchtop fabricator has announced today it's banning engineered stone that contains more than 40% silica as part of its ongoing efforts in the fight against silicosis and calls on industry to follow suit. More


Daniel Watson: Scammers Luring Kiwis In With Google Adwords & Social Media

Scammers are not just calling or emailing Kiwis 'out of the blue' anymore; they are waiting in ambush with highly sophisticated schemes using elaborate profiles on LinkedIn, Google AdWords and legitimate looking websites to trap New Zealanders. More


MBIE: Advancing The Aerospace Sector In Aotearoa

“New Zealand is developing unique strengths in aerospace, and it’s important that we maintain and build on these strengths while wisely managing sustainability, safety and national security risks,” says Manager of Space Policy & Sector Development Andrew Johnson. More

NIWA: Fascinating Finds From Annual Squid Survey

Earlier this month, NIWA welcomed AUT's ‘Squid Squad’ to unbox & categorise cephalopod species taken from voyages around the country. This year’s finds include the scaled squid Lepidoteuthis & the spectacular hooked squid Batoteuthis skolops, both of which remain very rare in global collections. More


NZ Banking Association: Banks Launch New Hubs In Regional Trial

Three new regional banking hubs in Waimate, Whangamatā, & Ōpōtiki will open from this week as part of the latest phase of the regional banking hub trial led by the country’s six biggest retail banks. The Waimate hub will open its doors this Friday, with the remaining hubs opening over the next four weeks. More


Woolworths NZ: Countdown To Woolworths

From early 2024, Countdown Supermarkets will be rebranded as Woolworths Supermarkets New Zealand, a name well known locally. Over NZ400M over the next three years will be allocated to a renewal of the store network, with a focus on older stores across Aotearoa. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 