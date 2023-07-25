Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Chief Executive For The Wood Processing And Manufacturing Association Of NZ

Tuesday, 25 July 2023, 2:28 pm
Press Release: Wood Processors and Manufacturers Association

This week Mark Ross started a new position as Chief Executive of the Wood Processors and Manufacturers Association of NZ.

WPMA represents over 65 companies involved in the wider wood products industry, with a vision where wood processing and manufacturing is core to New Zealand’s economic growth, regional development, and environmental protection.

Mark has a strong passion for our primary industries and natural environment, having worked within the wider agricultural, horticultural, and forestry industries throughout his career. He has a great understanding of the machinery of government, strong leadership ability, as well as advocacy and policy development.

‘With my experience working across the primary industries I am well versed in the forestry and wood processing sectors. Specifically, in my earlier career at the Ministry of Forestry (prior to becoming MPI), where I worked in forestry import and export quarantine, forest health and biosecurity incursions, such as the aerial operation to successfully eradicate the white-spotted tussock moth from Auckland’ said Mark ‘the recent announcement by the government of the $57 million wood processing growth fund and the launch of the Forestry and Wood Processing Transformation Plan makes it an exciting time for me to join the WPMA’.

The WPMA has a leading role to play in a number of areas, including:

  • Improving government and the WPMA industry collaboration and policy alignment.
  • Encouraging investment to increase manufacturing and research into advanced wood-based products for building, biotech and fuels.
  • Advocating for the ‘delayed emissions’ benefit of long-lived harvested wood products through development of a scheme to bring Harvested Wood Products into the ETS to the benefit of wood processors; and
  • Providing leadership and support to its members through fronting industry advocacy and issues.

Ross says ‘It is essential that as a country we hasten the development of our domestic wood processing and manufacturing sector. This will be progressed through creating and selling our wood product story, plus working closely with government and the wider industry to encourage greater support, innovation, and investment.’

Mark was previously the Chief Executive of Animal and Plant Health NZ (formerly Agcarm), a position he held for eight years.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
AGB Stone: Bans High-Silica Stone In Fight Against Silicosis

NZ’s largest national stone benchtop fabricator has announced today it's banning engineered stone that contains more than 40% silica as part of its ongoing efforts in the fight against silicosis and calls on industry to follow suit. More


Daniel Watson: Scammers Luring Kiwis In With Google Adwords & Social Media

Scammers are not just calling or emailing Kiwis 'out of the blue' anymore; they are waiting in ambush with highly sophisticated schemes using elaborate profiles on LinkedIn, Google AdWords and legitimate looking websites to trap New Zealanders. More


MBIE: Advancing The Aerospace Sector In Aotearoa

“New Zealand is developing unique strengths in aerospace, and it’s important that we maintain and build on these strengths while wisely managing sustainability, safety and national security risks,” says Manager of Space Policy & Sector Development Andrew Johnson. More

NIWA: Fascinating Finds From Annual Squid Survey

Earlier this month, NIWA welcomed AUT's ‘Squid Squad’ to unbox & categorise cephalopod species taken from voyages around the country. This year’s finds include the scaled squid Lepidoteuthis & the spectacular hooked squid Batoteuthis skolops, both of which remain very rare in global collections. More


NZ Banking Association: Banks Launch New Hubs In Regional Trial

Three new regional banking hubs in Waimate, Whangamatā, & Ōpōtiki will open from this week as part of the latest phase of the regional banking hub trial led by the country’s six biggest retail banks. The Waimate hub will open its doors this Friday, with the remaining hubs opening over the next four weeks. More


Woolworths NZ: Countdown To Woolworths

From early 2024, Countdown Supermarkets will be rebranded as Woolworths Supermarkets New Zealand, a name well known locally. Over NZ400M over the next three years will be allocated to a renewal of the store network, with a focus on older stores across Aotearoa. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 