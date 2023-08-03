Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tonnant Partners Advises On Significant Hospitality Transaction In Auckland Pub Market

Thursday, 3 August 2023, 1:52 pm
Press Release: Tonnant Partners

Wellington based corporate advisory firm Tonnant Partners is pleased to announce its role in advising leading hospitality operator Good Spirits Hospitality Limited (NZX: GSH) on the sale of nine pubs in Auckland and Hamilton to Brew on Quay Limited (BOQ).

GSH is one of the largest hospitality groups in the Auckland pub market and owner of iconic venues such as Danny Doolans, The Cav and The Fox.

Following its role in conducting a strategic review in 2022, Tonnant Partners was engaged in late 2022 as advisor to the independent transaction committee of the GSH Board to conduct a sale of GSH’s nine operating venues.

After a lengthy competitive sales process run by a committee of the independent directors of GSH and Tonnant Partners, GSH has entered into a conditional agreement to sell the business and assets of all nine operating venues to BOQ.

The sale of the 9 GSH venues to BOQ will form one of the largest hospitality groups in the Auckland pub market.

Tonnant Partners principal James Gould led the team advising the independent directors of GSH on the transaction.

“We ran a thorough, independent and competitive sale process, and were pleased with the strong interest received from a range of parties including trade buyers and private purchasers. The level of interest reflected the quality of the GSH trading venues, which have been performing well since emerging from Covid in early 2022.”

Gould said that a number of binding offers were received, at valuation levels at the upper end of the expected transaction range.

In selecting BOQ, Tonnant Partners and the independent directors of GSH took into consideration a range of factors including price and transaction certainty, noting the complexity of the transaction including the various third party approvals required to successfully complete the transaction.

Gould said the process was independent, robust and conducted with the cooperation of lender, Pacific Dawn.

The negotiation of the Transaction was complex and conducted at arm's length, with both GSH and BOQ acting in their own interests.

“Complex merger and acquisition deals like this one fit perfectly into our corporate practice,” Gould said. “We’re proud to be involved in a high-profile transaction in New Zealand’s hospitality sector and we look forward to partnering with other companies in the sector going forward.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Tonnant Partners on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Statistics: Home Consents Down

The number of new homes consented in the June 2023 quarter was 9,888, down 20% compared to June 2022. There were 4,281 stand-alone houses consented (down 21%) and 5,607 multi-unit homes (down 18%) over the same period. More


Worldvision: The Hidden Cost Of Beauty

A new report The High Price of Beauty reveals the dark reality behind glossy cosmetics, with many likely to contain ingredients gathered by children working in mines & farms in low-income countries. While beauty products may be 'cruelty free' in that they are not tested on animals, they are likely to include ingredients procured using child labour. More


OfficeMax: Habitual Purchasing Hindering Sustainability

Stocking up on office supplies is just part of everyday business for thousands of admins, office managers, and business owners, but habitual purchasing could be hindering sustainability progress. More


The Conversation: Climate Extremes Make NZ’s Supply Chains Vulnerable

Over the decades, NZ has centralised its food system and increased the risk that a single regional event could reverberate nationally, but it’s not too late to diversify and increase resilience across our food supply system. More


Daniel Watson: Scammers Luring Kiwis With Google Adwords & Social Media

Scammers are not just calling or emailing Kiwis 'out of the blue' anymore; they are waiting in ambush with highly sophisticated schemes using elaborate profiles on LinkedIn, Google AdWords and legitimate looking websites to trap New Zealanders. More


NIWA: Fascinating Finds From Annual Squid Survey

Earlier this month, NIWA welcomed AUT's ‘Squid Squad’ to unbox & categorise cephalopod species taken from voyages around the country. This year’s finds include the scaled squid Lepidoteuthis & the spectacular hooked squid Batoteuthis skolops, both of which remain very rare in global collections. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 