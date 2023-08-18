Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Fonterra Revises Fy24 Forecast Farmgate Milk Price

Friday, 18 August 2023, 9:51 am
Press Release: Fonterra

Fonterra Co-operative Group has today reduced its 2023/24 season forecast Farmgate Milk Price range from $6.25 - $7.75 per kgMS, with a midpoint of $7.00 per kgMS, to $6.00 - $7.50 per kgMS with a midpoint of $6.75 per kgMS.

Fonterra CEO Miles Hurrell says Global Dairy Trade (GDT) prices have continued to fall since it revised its Farmgate Milk Price earlier this month, requiring the Co-op to reduce its midpoint by a further 25 cents.

“GDT prices have fallen sharply since we released our opening forecast for the season in May, with the overall index down 16% over that period.

“While our wide forecast range assumed movement in GDT prices, whole milk powder prices fell 10.9% in the most recent trading event requiring us to revise our position again.

“Reduced demand from key importing regions for whole milk powder is continuing to weigh on prices. While indications are demand will start to return over the second half of FY24, we do expect the pace of demand growth to be subdued relative to initial expectations.

“In the meantime, we will continue to respond to market signals and adjust our forecast Farmgate Milk Price to ensure that the impact of current prices and currency movements is transparent.

“This is a challenging time for New Zealand’s dairy farmers and the Co-op is doing all it can to support its farmers,” says Mr Hurrell.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Fonterra on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Hugh Grant: Matching Mobile Apps To The Need For Speed

A mobile continuous integration & continuous delivery (CI/CD) platform is becoming increasingly important in today’s technological world. It essentially automates the tedious manual work traditionally needed to build, test, and deploy a mobile application. More


UN News: Unlocking Power Of Traditional Medicine Through Science

The first global Traditional Medicine Summit focused on sharing evidence and best practices in this field has begun in the Indian city of Gandhinagar. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stressed the importance of bringing together ancient wisdom and modern science for the health and well-being of the planet. More


Reynard Loki: Food System The Bullseye For Solving Climate Challenges

According to the EPA, the agriculture sector is responsible for 10% of total U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. However, according to Peter Lehner of EarthJustice this estimate is “almost certainly significantly quite low. Most other studies say that agriculture contributes closer to 15-20% or more of world greenhouse gas emissions.” More

APEC: There is No Option But To Work Together To Save The Planet

Secretary Granholm opened the 13th APEC Energy Ministerial Meeting by exhorting her counterparts to face climate change by pursuing a just energy transition. “There is no option but to work together. Our greatest challenges can be our best opportunities. None of us is alone in this fight to save the planet.” More


Save The Children: Kiwi Kids Call For Greater Action On Climate Crisis

Over 175 messages from young adults highlight their fears about climate change and call for greater investment in safe, reliable public transport, more reuseable options, less plastic in packaging, and raising awareness of the increasing impact of climate change on Pacific nations. More


Rocket Lab: Climate Change Research Mission Focused On Arctic Ice Caps

Across two Electron launches in 2024, Rocket Lab will deploy NASA’s PREFIRE mission to study naturally occurring Arctic radiation to understand its impact on melting glaciers, sea ice, clouds & water, and climate modelling & forecasting. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 