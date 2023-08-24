Three Lotto Players Share $1 Million

Three lucky Lotto players from Auckland, Palmerston North, and Upper Hutt will be on cloud nine after each winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Pioneer New World in Palmerston North, New World Silverstream in Upper Hutt, and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Meanwhile, a lucky Strike player from Awanui will also be celebrating after winning $300,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Awanui Junction Dairy in Awanui.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores or on MyLotto should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

