AEWV Scam: NZIBA Condemns The Migrant Exploitation

NZ Indian Business Association Inc. (NZIBA), a non-profit business organization of small and medium businesses held a meeting in Auckland to contemplate the recent media posts on the scams that have come to light, perpetrated by some dodgy agents in collusion with the employers. The Executive team members of the NZIBA have made efforts to approach the victims in Auckland and are dismayed at the conditions under which these migrants are living. It is feared that the scale and magnitude at which the AEWV policy has been abused by the scamsters is astronomical and the scams are much widespread spanning countries like India, UAE, Bangladesh, and several South American countries.

In the past, NZIBA had previously expressed apprehensions on several occasions and raised the matter on several forums, about the efficacy of the policy as it involves an expensive process of Accreditation and Job check, but also the median wage rate is set too high for small retail and hospitality businesses. Whereas a large number of genuine employers have not much benefitted from the policy and have not opted to hire through this process, the cracks in the policy have been abused to the maximum by many offshore-based Agents and their counterparts in New Zealand.

NZIBA would welcome the changes to the policy to put a stop to the exploitation and at the same time, seek Special category Work Visa of adequate length, for the victims who have fallen to such scams. The NZ Immigration and the government must ensure fair treatment to these migrants, recognizing their situation and the trust they have placed in the NZ System and law which allows fairness to all. Apparently, a mere 6 months visa won't help in this situation due to the timing when the festive season & elections are approaching fast and it would be tough to secure jobs during the lean period over the holidays.

The Executive team of NZIBA has resolved that all necessary assistance would be extended to these migrants including the efforts to employ them through its network of businesses and by collaborating with the other community organizations.

© Scoop Media

