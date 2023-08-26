Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Ryan Bessemer To Depart As CEO Of Trustees Executors

Saturday, 26 August 2023, 6:35 am
Press Release: Trustees Executors

Trustees Executors today announced its Chief Executive Officer Ryan Bessemer has resigned after five and a half years at the helm. Mr Bessemer will depart the company in November.

Trustees Executors’ Chairman Rob Russell thanked Mr Bessemer for his contribution and the meaningful achievements Trustees Executors has made during his tenure.

“Since joining Trustees Executors in 2018 Ryan has focused the company’s operations to keep pace with the evolving regulatory and technology requirements. Under Ryan’s leadership Trustees Executors’ market position, technology and customer service has been enhanced.

“Trustees Executors has improved its position as a respected brand supporting New Zealand’s funds and wealth management sector. On behalf of the board and management team we thank him for his leadership and wish him well for the future.”

Mr Bessemer said: “It has been a privilege to have led Trustees Executors, which is one of New Zealand’s most enduring and capable brands. We have forged strong partnerships with our clients, and I thank them for their trust and support.

“I also want to thank Trustees Executors’ skilled and dedicated staff who are passionate about what they do to help our clients. I also thank the financial services community for the support and camaraderie they have so kindly given to me as CEO.”

