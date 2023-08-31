Kiwibank Rate Changes
We are making changes to our Term Deposit and fixed Home Loan rate cards effective Thursday 31st August.
Term Deposit Card
|Interest Tier:
|$10,000+
|$5,000 - $9,999
|Current Rate
|New Rate
|Change
|Current Rate
|New Rate
|Change
|1 year
|5.90%
|6.00%
|0.10%
|5.80%
|5.90%
|0.10%
|Interim interest
|1 year
|5.90%
|6.00%
|0.10%
|5.80%
|5.90%
|0.10%
|Home Loan Card
|Headline Special: 6.99% p.a. fixed for one year. Min 20% equity.
|Product
|Previous Special Rate*
|New Special Rate*
|Previous Standard Rate (>80LVR)
|New Standard Rate (>80LVR)
|Variable / Offset
|8.50%
|8.50%
|Revolving
|8.55%
|8.55%
|6 month fixed
|7.15%
|8.15%
|1 year fixed
|6.99%
|7.99%
|2 year fixed
|6.79%
|6.89%
|7.79%
|7.89%
|3 year fixed
|6.49%
|6.69%
|7.39%
|7.59%
|4 year fixed
|6.29%
|6.49%
|7.19%
|7.39%
|5 year fixed
|6.29%
|6.49%
|7.19%
|7.39%
|* Minimum 20% equity. (Specials are also available for First Home Loan customers).
|+ For all Bridging loans, the interest rate will be 1% above Kiwibank’s variable interest rate.