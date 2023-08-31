Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The TEC Giveth And They Taketh Away

Thursday, 31 August 2023, 2:00 pm
Press Release: Tertiary Education Union

Te Hautū Kahurangi | Tertiary Education Union is outraged by a newly released TEC report (dated 28 July 2023) that signals $52m in new funding cuts for tertiary institutions that are already shutting down courses and making staff redundant due to funding shortfalls.

TEU’s branch president at one of the impacted universities, Te Herenga Waka | Victoria University of Wellington, Dougal McNeill says “we are shocked to learn that barely a month after the government announced $128m in additional funding that was supposed to save courses and jobs, the TEC has seen fit to claw much of it back from the institutions that needed it most.”

“The TEC should be an advocate for and a champion of the tertiary education sector, but instead all they seem to do is force institutions to cut jobs and provision.”

In response to the report, TEU members from Victoria University of Wellington and Students Against Cuts will picket the TEC’s Wellington headquarters, at 44 The Terrace, at 8:15am tomorrow morning.

Dougal McNeill says “if the TEC is so keen to see tertiary education providers cut staff, and cut courses, then they should see the faces of the people impacted by their choices. I’ll be there to remind them of the mess they’ll leave if we’re cut away.”

© Scoop Media

Find more from Tertiary Education Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Vital Solar: Regulation of Solar Power Industry

Nationwide power failures from an overextended grid, rising demand, and bad weather can be reduced by encouraging household self-reliance through solar power, but improved regulation of the solar installation industry is sorely needed. More


Digitl: Extreme Weather Trims Chorus Result

Chorus reported a 60% drop in full-year net profit at $25M, down from $64M a year ago. Part of that can be attributed to $10M one-off costs that hit the company following the extreme weather earlier this year. More


Edith Muthoni:
Cryptocurrency Cybercrime

While the crypto industry has achieved significant success in recent years, it’s still facing multiple security issues, including infrastructure attacks and code exploits. 2022 saw the most crypto attacks so far, with almost 90% of digital assets stolen & about $2T speculated to have been lost to hackers. More

MPI: Homekill Meat Business Fined $84,500

A Christchurch meat business and its owners have been fined $84,500 for the illegal sale of unregulated meat through butcher shops. Canterbury Homekill Services owners Noel Womersley and Halena Hitchcock were sentenced in the Christchurch District Court on multiple charges under the Animal Products Act. More


Federated Farmers: Tough Times Ahead

Two weeks ago, farmers were looking at a midpoint of $8/kg MS, but prices have rapidly deteriorated & we’re now looking at $6.75, a significant drop which means that, on average, farmers will be losing at least 76 cents on every Kg/MS they produce this season. More


Reynard Loki: Food System The Bullseye For Solving Climate Challenges

According to the EPA, the agriculture sector is responsible for 10% of total US greenhouse gas emissions. However, according to Peter Lehner of EarthJustice this estimate is “almost certainly significantly quite low. Most other studies say that agriculture contributes closer to 15-20% or more of world greenhouse gas emissions.” More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 