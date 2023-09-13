Anuvu Partners With Parrot Analytics To Enhance Data-Driven Content Curation

Anuvu clients can now make even more informed content decisions based on audience demand and demographic data from the leader in global entertainment analytics.

LOS ANGELES, September 12, 2023 – Anuvu, the leading provider of high-speed connectivity and entertainment solutions for demanding worldwide mobility markets, today announced a new partnership with Parrot Analytics, the leader in global entertainment analytics, to provide customers with further insight on film and TV content demand around the world.

Parrot Analytics quantifies the popularity and trends in films and TV series by analyzing the global entertainment industry’s largest audience data set. The platform captures information for every country, is language agnostic, and delivers a unified audience metric that measures across all delivery platforms, including Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD), Advertising Video on Demand (AVOD), and linear TV.

“This collaboration is vital to our 360 data-driven approach, which enables our clients to make informed content decisions,” said Estibaliz Asiain, Anuvu SVP, Media & Content. “Many airlines currently rely on insights based on content that is already on the aircraft, meaning their decisions are retroactive. With the wealth of valuable data available to us, our customers can make truly informed decisions when expanding their in-flight entertainment which translates to smarter spend and better use of their server space.”

“As is custom for Anuvu, we’ve partnered with the best when it comes to understanding audience demand. By enabling airlines to provide curated content, travelers will have access to high-quality and up-to-date entertainment during their flights, making their journey more enjoyable and engaging, while increasing overall customer satisfaction.”

“Our mission is to help connect consumers with the content they love, no matter where in the world they might be,” said Parrot Analytics CEO Wared Seger. “Together with Anuvu, we can help airlines truly navigate the turbulent entertainment landscape to create packages they know their passengers will love.”

In leveraging Parrot Analytics’ global audience analytics, Anuvu joins a rapidly growing roster of industry leaders, including such studios as Lionsgate, Warner Bros. Discovery, NBCUniversal, and Sony Pictures; media and technology companies including Amazon, Comcast, and Google; networks such as Sky and Turner; government agencies such as Canadian Media Fund and British Film Institute; and streaming services such as Max and Amazon Prime Video.

