Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Anuvu Partners With Parrot Analytics To Enhance Data-Driven Content Curation

Wednesday, 13 September 2023, 5:53 am
Press Release: Parrot Analytics

Anuvu clients can now make even more informed content decisions based on audience demand and demographic data from the leader in global entertainment analytics.

LOS ANGELES, September 12, 2023 – Anuvu, the leading provider of high-speed connectivity and entertainment solutions for demanding worldwide mobility markets, today announced a new partnership with Parrot Analytics, the leader in global entertainment analytics, to provide customers with further insight on film and TV content demand around the world.

Parrot Analytics quantifies the popularity and trends in films and TV series by analyzing the global entertainment industry’s largest audience data set. The platform captures information for every country, is language agnostic, and delivers a unified audience metric that measures across all delivery platforms, including Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD), Advertising Video on Demand (AVOD), and linear TV.

“This collaboration is vital to our 360 data-driven approach, which enables our clients to make informed content decisions,” said Estibaliz Asiain, Anuvu SVP, Media & Content. “Many airlines currently rely on insights based on content that is already on the aircraft, meaning their decisions are retroactive. With the wealth of valuable data available to us, our customers can make truly informed decisions when expanding their in-flight entertainment which translates to smarter spend and better use of their server space.”

“As is custom for Anuvu, we’ve partnered with the best when it comes to understanding audience demand. By enabling airlines to provide curated content, travelers will have access to high-quality and up-to-date entertainment during their flights, making their journey more enjoyable and engaging, while increasing overall customer satisfaction.”

“Our mission is to help connect consumers with the content they love, no matter where in the world they might be,” said Parrot Analytics CEO Wared Seger. “Together with Anuvu, we can help airlines truly navigate the turbulent entertainment landscape to create packages they know their passengers will love.”

In leveraging Parrot Analytics’ global audience analytics, Anuvu joins a rapidly growing roster of industry leaders, including such studios as Lionsgate, Warner Bros. Discovery, NBCUniversal, and Sony Pictures; media and technology companies including Amazon, Comcast, and Google; networks such as Sky and Turner; government agencies such as Canadian Media Fund and British Film Institute; and streaming services such as Max and Amazon Prime Video.

For additional information, visit anuvu.com.

About Anuvu

Anuvu’s team of global experts effortlessly manage connectivity and content requirements for demanding mobility markets including airlines, cruise lines, and mission-critical maritime, energy and government applications. Through long-standing customer relationships, we have a proven track record for meeting our customers’ needs, even as the world changes. Anuvu’s flexible and agile approach enables us to adopt the newest technology to optimize our clients’ experience and we take pride in maximizing the performance of today while optimizing for tomorrow. Our goal is to provide our clients with reliable, scalable, and affordable solutions that meet the ever-changing needs of their passengers and guests. Through our intelligent leadership and innovation, Anuvu defines next-generation passenger experiences through integrated solutions tailored to our customers’ brands and service objectives.

Anuvu. Let Innovation Move You.

Follow Anuvu on LinkedIn and Twitter for further updates and insights or visit anuvu.com.

© Scoop Media

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics: Global television measurement

Global television demand measurement

Parrot Analytics is the leading global content demand analytics company for the multi-platform TV business. With the world's largest TV audience demand datasets, the company currently tracks more than 1.5B daily expressions of demand in over 100 languages from 200+ countries to reveal the content consumers engage with and watch the most across platforms.

As a trusted partner to some of the biggest media companies and content creators in the world, Parrot Analytics optimises content workflows in real time. The company's TV analytics products result in better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as accelerated SVOD platform success.

Contact Parrot Analytics

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Statistics: Visitor Arrivals Continue To Pick Up

Overseas visitor arrivals continue to rebound a year after fully opening the border, with 213,800 arrivals in July, 84% of the level in July 2019. July is the peak winter month for tourism as it coincides with the ski season and Australian school holidays. More


Horizon Research: Thieves Hit Kiwi Bank Accounts

Half a million Kiwis have fallen victim to thefts via their bank accounts and cards. Many customers don't think banks are doing enough to protect them, especially when they find out that some banks are not implementing highly-effective anti-fraud and theft measures already being used in Australia. More


Government: AAA Credit Rating

S&P has affirmed NZ’s long term local currency rating at AAA & foreign currency rating at AA+ with a stable outlook. It follows Fitch affirming NZ’s AA+ rating with a stable outlook & Moody’s annual credit analysis affirming a stable outlook on NZ’s local currency & foreign currency ratings at Aaa. More

Government: Biggest Ever Emissions Reduction Project Hits Milestone

Half of the coal being used at Glenbrook steel mill is being replaced with electricity to recycle and reuse scrap steel. James Shaw says the installation of an electric arc furnace will cut emissions by over 45%. Production using the new furnace is expected to start in mid-2026. More


Ara Ake: $20M Distributed Flexibility Innovation Fund

Ara Ake will help administer a new $20M fund supporting the electricity system to manage peak demand and improve reliability and resilience at the network level. “We are preparing the electricity system to be able to play a lead role in the energy transition to net zero 2050," says Dr Megan Woods. More


Government: Enforcing Fair Conditions For Supermarket Suppliers

New supply code prohibits abuse of power by supermarkets over suppliers and supermarket duopoly must pay on time & treat suppliers fairly. Penalties include the greater of 3% of turnover or $3M for breaches of new code and Grocery Commission to act as watchdog to enforce new rules. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 