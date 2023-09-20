First AML Launches Platform To Reduce Complex And Multinational Onboarding, Streamlining AML Collaboration

First AML, the global AML scaleup, today announced the launch of its new self-service platform - Source, designed to revolutionise anti-money laundering workflows for compliance professionals and teams. The new platform offers an unrivalled choice for organisations with complex or multinational onboarding requirements, delivering streamlined collaboration and ensuring AML consistency.

Created for compliance teams in financial services, law firms, accounting firms and real estate agencies, the platform empowers businesses to save valuable time, reduce costs, and eliminate frustrations associated with AML compliance. Whether it's simple EIV checks or tackling the most challenging and high-risk compliance areas, First AML’s Source equips organisations with the tools and capabilities to handle it all seamlessly from one platform.

Key features include access to over 300 global corporate registries covering more than 100 countries, AI-enabled identity verifications, compliance automations, data collection decisioning, real-time case visibility, AML intelligence, and risk-tolerance flexibility, all from one platform. With this comprehensive suite of functionalities, organisations can increase onboarding efficiency, enhance compliance workflows, maintain consistent compliance processes, and reduce the risks of data security and privacy breaches.

"We are proud to introduce First AML Source as the go-to solution for businesses grappling with complex onboarding processes and evolving AML requirements," said Milan Cooper, CEO and Co-Founder of First AML. "Our next generation platform is purpose-built to empower organisations to orchestrate and navigate the intricacies of AML compliance effortlessly, ensuring efficiency, accuracy, and peace of mind. Beta users have told us they have already seen a 70% efficiency increase with using the platform."



One of the early Beta users Rebecca Black from chartered accounting company, Cleaver Partners said “The manual process we had before was so tedious. I’d recommend anyone wanting to streamline their CDD/KYC processes to utilise First AML’s Source”

First AML Source comes at a crucial time when businesses face mounting regulatory challenges, rising costs and the need for robust AML measures has never been more critical. First AML's Source serves as a one-stop solution, equipping organisations with the necessary tools to navigate global compliance requirements effectively.

© Scoop Media

