Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand Bank Customers Missing Out On Basic Banking Protections

Thursday, 21 September 2023, 6:24 am
Press Release: Consumer NZ

Consumer NZ wants banks to fast-track name and number matching to reduce the increasing number of New Zealanders being scammed through bank transactions. Name and number matching, also known as confirmation of payee (CoP), is a service that can be provided by banks to allow a person making a payment to check it is going to the right place.

It is estimated that scams cost New Zealanders more than $200 million a year. Consumer considers that figure is likely to be an underestimation because many scams go unreported.

“We are concerned that without urgent action by the banks and others, the number of scams and scam victims will continue to increase,” said Jon Duffy, Consumer chief executive.

CoP allows a person making a payment to check the details they have for a payee match the details held by the payee’s bank.

Implementation of CoP would have an immediate impact on scams, particularly authorised push payment (APP) scams.

An APP scam is when someone is tricked into sending money to a fraudster posing as a genuine payee.

CoP also helps to avoid accidental, misdirected payments to the wrong account holder.

“Basically, if the name you’re paying doesn’t match the name on the payee’s bank account, the bank can raise an alert or stop that payment being processed. It’s that simple.”

The effectiveness of CoP

Off the back of CoP being introduced, it has been reported the Netherlands saw an 81% decline in fraudulent domestic bank transfers.

In the UK, banks that adopted CoP in late 2020 saw a 10% reduction in APP fraud (in value terms) and a 35% decline in scam volume in the first year alone.

“Earlier this year CoP was introduced by parts of the sector in Australia. Despite New Zealand's major banks being Australian owned, New Zealand customers are missing out on these protections.”

What are banks in New Zealand doing?

Last week, the New Zealand Banking Association (NZBA) said it would “lead the way” on a national cross-sector approach to scams. The NZBA detailed a number of initiatives to combat scams and protect New Zealanders, including CoP adoption.

Consumer is concerned no timeframe has been given for the implementation of these initiatives.

“Banks have finally accepted that name and account matching is necessary to help prevent scams. It’s our view this functionality should have been implemented before now, and failure to do that means banks have not been adequately protecting their customers.

"We know that CoP functionality won’t prevent all types of scams and that scammers will always look for ways to get round preventative measures, but that doesn’t mean banks and other businesses shouldn’t be doing everything they can to prevent harm to their customers.

“We think until banks have introduced this technology, they should reimburse anyone who loses money if that loss could have been prevented by name and account number matching,” said Duffy.

“Scamming is a major concern for many New Zealanders, and the frequency and sophistication of these scams is alarming, as is the level of success some scammers are enjoying. It's imperative the banks play catch up, and quickly."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Consumer NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
DANZ: Renewables Almost Impossible In A Growing Economy

Hydrolakes in Aotearoa have had many years of low rainfall, but it is now happening more frequently. In dry years we revert to coal generation, making the transition to renewables harder. It is increasingly difficult to transition to renewables in a growing economy. Only a degrowth agenda will achieve that. More


Mercury: $220M Expansion Of Ngā Tamariki Geothermal Station

Geothermal fluid from the site is used to generate electricity with temperatures at the bottom of production wells reaching up to 290°C. The expansion will cost $220M and will increase net output by 46MW. Construction will begin in early 2024 calendar year, with first generation expected in late 2025. More


The New Zealand Initiative: Who Teaches The Teachers?

Being an effective teacher is one of the most important and difficult jobs there is. It is essential that we prepare teachers well for the classroom, but university teacher education courses lack a focus on the science of learning and primary school teachers are insufficiently prepared with content knowledge in numeracy and science. More


Green Party: Plan For Five Weeks Annual Leave

“Everyone should be able to spend quality time with their whānau and friends, but right now tens of thousands of people are working two, sometimes three, jobs just to make ends meet,” says Marama Davidson. More

Green Investment Finance: $15M Debt Facility Funds Lightyears Solar Farms

Lightyears Solar has completed construction of a 2.4MW agrivoltaic and tracked solar farm in Waiuku, the largest in NZ. Future projects include a 7MW solar farm in Ashburton and a 4.5MW solar farm in Wairarapa, focussing on mid-size, dual use solar, which allows for productive agriculture to continue beneath solar panels. More


QV: Has The Real Estate Recovery Begun?

The residential property market has experienced a modest amount of home value growth this quarter, driven primarily by first-home buyers outside of Aotearoa’s main cities. The average home increased in value by 0.5% to $893,639, marking its first quarter of positive growth since late 2021, but values continue to track downward across most of the main urban areas. More


Statistics: Visitor Arrivals Continue To Pick Up

Overseas visitor arrivals continue to rebound a year after fully opening the border, with 213,800 arrivals in July, 84% of the level in July 2019. July is the peak winter month for tourism as it coincides with the ski season and Australian school holidays. More


Horizon Research: Thieves Hit Kiwi Bank Accounts

Half a million Kiwis have fallen victim to thefts via their bank accounts and cards. Many customers don't think banks are doing enough to protect them, especially when some banks are not implementing highly-effective anti-fraud measures already used in Australia. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 