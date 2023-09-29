Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Audience Demand For Travis Kelce Soars To New Heights Following Taylor Swift Appearance [Parrot Analytics]

Friday, 29 September 2023, 6:23 am
Press Release: Parrot Analytics

Taylor Swift’s attendance at last Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs game set the internet on fire, and launched her presumed love interest Travis Kelce into newfound stardom with US and global audiences.

On Sunday, September 24, Travis Kelce was 171.11x more in-demand than the average talent with US audiences, a 29.1% jump compared to the previous day. This is the highest level of demand Parrot Analytics has tracked for him, dating back to 2019.

On Sunday Kelce was by far the most popular sports figure in the US, leapfrogging Deion Sanders (137.76x), whose tenure at Colorado has been the biggest sports story of the past month.

Top Five Talent With US Audiences

Furthermore, Kelce was the fifth most in-demand talent across all professions with US audiences, trailing only musicians Drake (172.76x), Beyonce (200.82x), Doja Cat (244.91x), and — of course — Taylor Swift (377.2x). Swift has been the most in-demand talent with US audiences every day since May 27, 2023.

American football has limited appeal internationally, but the Swift connection has significantly increased Kelce’s global profile. The NFL star jumped from 16.46x on Saturday to 29.59x on Sunday, a 79.8% daily increase in global talent demand, making him one of the 100 most in-demand talents worldwide that day.

This sharp increase in audience demand for Travis Kelce coincided with the Bears vs. Chiefs game — a blowout that audiences otherwise may have turned off at halftime — becoming the most watched NFL game of the weekend, as well as a reported 400% increase in jersey sales for the tight end.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Travis Kelce has been one of the most prominent NFL players for years, featuring in several national ad campaigns and hosting a popular podcast with his brother Jason of the Philadelphia Eagles.

But the data shows Kelce’s association with Swift is set to rocket him into newfound levels of audience demand and mainstream stardom, which should lead to increased ratings for Chiefs games, and higher sales for anything he is promoting.

© Scoop Media

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics: Global television measurement

Global television demand measurement

Parrot Analytics is the leading global content demand analytics company for the multi-platform TV business. With the world's largest TV audience demand datasets, the company currently tracks more than 1.5B daily expressions of demand in over 100 languages from 200+ countries to reveal the content consumers engage with and watch the most across platforms.

As a trusted partner to some of the biggest media companies and content creators in the world, Parrot Analytics optimises content workflows in real time. The company's TV analytics products result in better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as accelerated SVOD platform success.

Contact Parrot Analytics

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
CAC: Consumers Could Save Millions With Better Electricity Plan

Electricity retailers are failing to deliver clear, consistent information to consumers and should be required to tell customers if they can save money on their power bills by switching to a better plan. “Electricity retailers and your power bill should help you make decisions to save, not spend,” says Deborah Hart. More


Labour Party: Ram Raids Drop To Two-Year Low

Data released by Police shows a 70% reduction in ram raids from their peak of 116 a month in August 2022. By comparison there were 35 ram raids last month. Ram raids have been trending down for the past three months, with 78 in May, 50 in June, and 42 in July. More


DBOG: Half Of Kiwi Dairies Predicted To Close With New Tobacco Licensing

A 33% collapse in daily smoking in just two years has put NZ on track for Smokefree Aotearoa 2025. Daily smoking has gone from under 12% to 8% at the end of last year, down a full third due to vaping. Labour plans to slash cigarette outlets by 90%, leaving just 595 from Northland to Southland. More

Government: Strong Export Boost As NZ Economy Turns Corner

The current account deficit narrowed to 7.5% of GDP in the June year, compared with 8.2% in March. This is better than the 8.1% forecast in the Pre-election Fiscal and Economic Update. The improvement was due to an exports surplus of $442M, driven by increases in kiwifruit and dairy products, and more overseas visitors boosting tourism, accommodation, and hospitality. More


DANZ: Renewables Almost Impossible In A Growing Economy

Hydrolakes in Aotearoa have had many years of low rainfall, but it is now happening more frequently. In dry years we revert to coal generation, making the transition to renewables harder. It is increasingly difficult to transition to renewables in a growing economy. Only a degrowth agenda will achieve that. More


Mercury: $220M Expansion Of Ngā Tamariki Geothermal Station

Geothermal fluid from the site is used to generate electricity with temperatures at the bottom of production wells reaching up to 290°C. The expansion will cost $220M and will increase net output by 46MW. Construction will begin in early 2024 calendar year, with first generation expected in late 2025. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 