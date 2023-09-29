Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Regional Cruise Strategy Has Growth And Sustainability As Focus

Friday, 29 September 2023, 9:48 am
Press Release: Venture Taranaki

In a significant step forward for Taranaki’s burgeoning cruise tourism industry, a comprehensive Taranaki Cruise Strategy has been developed to ensure there is a coordinated, region-wide approach to sustainably grow the business in the region.

And the strategy has a lofty five-year target - 28 cruise vessel visits in 2028.

"We’re calling it ‘28 for 28’. It’s ambitious, but we’ve got a record seven cruise ship visits in 2023-24, our region’s reputation is building, and we believe Taranaki has plenty to offer international visitors who are looking for a unique and memorable experience," Port Taranaki general manager commercial Ross Dingle said.

The Taranaki Cruise Strategy was developed by Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki in partnership with Port Taranaki, iwi and hapū, New Plymouth District Council, New Plymouth iSite, Taranaki Chamber of Commerce, Puke Ariki, tourism operators, and the Department of Conservation.

Former Tourism New Zealand director of marketing Tony Rogers drafted the strategy following input from 27 participants, and a steering group has been formed to guide the development of the strategy and its ongoing implementation.

The Taranaki Cruise Strategy mission is to "proactively attract and serve high-quality cruise visitors seeking new and different experiences in a uniquely Taranaki way".

It has four strategic priorities - improve cruise capability, develop relevant product, proactively attract cruise ships, and ensure cohesive planning and action.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

"We believe that through acting on this five-year strategy and having a region-wide, coordinated approach, we can develop our vision of a high-value cruise tourism offering that’s sustainable, consistent, respects the environment, boosts the economy, adds vibrancy to the community and nurtures cultural enrichment," Te Puna Umanga Venture Taranaki general manager destination Brylee Flutey said.

"We want to ensure our tourism, retail and hospitality businesses benefit, the community is involved, and we bring the public along with us so that the cruise industry is regarded as beneficial to our region."

Mr Dingle said Port Taranaki had the ability to cater for increased cruise vessel numbers.

"As we’re relatively new to cruise in Taranaki, we have an opportunity to grow the business in a sustainable way, with a focus on smaller premium upper-end, luxury and expedition-type cruise ships, and preservation of the environment - the sea and harbour, and our parks and natural areas," he said.

Ngāti Te Whiti hapū has been involved in the development of the strategy and is a member of the steering committee.

Chairperson Julie Healey said the hapū was supportive of the sustainable growth of the cruise industry in Taranaki.

"We tautoko what Port Taranaki and Venture Taranaki are doing to bring cruise vessels to the region. It gives opportunities for Ngāti Te Whiti and tangata whenua to showcase our rohe, Ngāmotu, and history to the world, and to share our stories with visitors," she said.

"At the same time, growing it sustainably recognises the need to preserve the environment and keep our waters clean so hapū can continue to gather kaimoana and fish off Ngāmotu, as our ancestors have done for generations."

Supporting the strategy, Port Taranaki and Venture Taranaki are actively engaging with the cruise sector, recently attending the New Zealand Cruise Association annual conference in Christchurch to meet with cruise line representatives and distribute a high-quality brochure promoting the port, region and visitor experiences.

"There’s a lot of interest in Taranaki from cruise lines because we’re new and different," Mr Dingle said. "The strategy acts as a guide in support of the development of new and unique products and experiences so that passengers leave happy, cruise lines want to return, and new cruise lines want to include Taranaki on their itineraries."

Ms Flutey said global trends show cruise is a fast-growing tourism channel for New Zealand, representing more than $500 million to the New Zealand economy annually, and a potential $10.5 million a year for Taranaki.

"There are also so many positive community benefits to be realised, including job security, story-telling and the opportunity to share authentic stories with manuhiri [visitors], as well as the potential to highlight our unique biodiversity and the mahi we’re doing to preserve our place.

"Furthermore, it serves as an ideal platform to showcase our region’s rich history of innovative food production. This has the potential to facilitate on-ship food procurement and generate added value through both direct and indirect spending," she said.

"The cruise sector can foster the development of new and captivating experiences for visitors and serves as a powerful promotional tool for positioning Taranaki as a sought-after destination."

Seven cruise ships are scheduled to visit Taranaki during the 2023-24 summer season, with the first, the Noordam, arriving on Sunday, 17 December.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Venture Taranaki on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
CAC: Consumers Could Save Millions With Better Electricity Plan

Electricity retailers are failing to deliver clear, consistent information to consumers and should be required to tell customers if they can save money on their power bills by switching to a better plan. “Electricity retailers and your power bill should help you make decisions to save, not spend,” says Deborah Hart. More


Labour Party: Ram Raids Drop To Two-Year Low

Data released by Police shows a 70% reduction in ram raids from their peak of 116 a month in August 2022. By comparison there were 35 ram raids last month. Ram raids have been trending down for the past three months, with 78 in May, 50 in June, and 42 in July. More


DBOG: Half Of Kiwi Dairies Predicted To Close With New Tobacco Licensing

A 33% collapse in daily smoking in just two years has put NZ on track for Smokefree Aotearoa 2025. Daily smoking has gone from under 12% to 8% at the end of last year, down a full third due to vaping. Labour plans to slash cigarette outlets by 90%, leaving just 595 from Northland to Southland. More

Government: Strong Export Boost As NZ Economy Turns Corner

The current account deficit narrowed to 7.5% of GDP in the June year, compared with 8.2% in March. This is better than the 8.1% forecast in the Pre-election Fiscal and Economic Update. The improvement was due to an exports surplus of $442M, driven by increases in kiwifruit and dairy products, and more overseas visitors boosting tourism, accommodation, and hospitality. More


DANZ: Renewables Almost Impossible In A Growing Economy

Hydrolakes in Aotearoa have had many years of low rainfall, but it is now happening more frequently. In dry years we revert to coal generation, making the transition to renewables harder. It is increasingly difficult to transition to renewables in a growing economy. Only a degrowth agenda will achieve that. More


Mercury: $220M Expansion Of Ngā Tamariki Geothermal Station

Geothermal fluid from the site is used to generate electricity with temperatures at the bottom of production wells reaching up to 290°C. The expansion will cost $220M and will increase net output by 46MW. Construction will begin in early 2024 calendar year, with first generation expected in late 2025. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 