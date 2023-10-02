Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

2023 Southern Māori Businesses Awards

Monday, 2 October 2023, 11:03 am
Press Release: KUMA - Te Kupeka Umaka Maori ki Araiteuru

A celebration of southern Māori success in Tāhuna Queenstown this week culminated in acknowledging businesses and leaders from around the region at the KUMA Southern Māori Business Awards on Saturday night.

The awards gala dinner concluded five days of shining the spotlight on mātauranga Māori, with businesses from Otago, Southland and the Queenstown Lakes District coming together for mahi tahi, whanaungatanga, kōrero and tautoko.

Category recipients of the Te Kupeka Umaka Māori ki Āraiteuru (KUMA) Awards are:

He Tohu Rangatira Whakahaere Leadership Award (sponsored by Queenstown Lakes District Council): Winner: Kana Queenstown (Tāhuna); highly commended to Taste Nature (Ōtepoti).

He Tohu Pito Mata Emerging Business Leadership Award (sponsored by Poutama Trust): Winner: Whānau Consultancy Services (Murihiku); highly commended to Tuatahi Creatives (Tāhuna).

He Tohu Manaakitanga Customer Excellence Award (sponsored by Destination Queenstown): Winner: Encore Events (Ōtepoti); highly commended to Kia Kaha Chemist (Tāhuna) and Kiwi Skips (Murihiku).

He Tohu Whakawhanaungatanga Collaboration Award (sponsored by Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu): Winner: Skillsec (Ōtepoti); highly commended to Awarua Synergy (Murihiku).

He Tohu Tangata Tiriti Partnership Award (sponsored by Leadership Lab): Joint recipients: Kauati (Tāhuna) and Workforce Central Dunedin (Ōtepoti).

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu Puna Pakihi - Recognition of Achievement Award: Kewe Consultants

He Tohu Kōwhiri o te Whānui People’s Choice Award (sponsored by Davies Studio): Hapori Akoranga (Tāhuna).

The recipient of the coveted He Tohu Maumahara ki a Suzanne Spencer Award is Ōtepoti wahine pakihi Janine Kapa (Kāi Tahu, Kāti Māmoe, Waitaha), of Kia Māia Bicultural Communications.

This special award recognises a person or business’ contribution to and the continuation of Suzanne’s vision for economic self-sufficiency, and social and cultural affirmation.

“Janine embodies every aspect of the awards – from the individual categories right through to aligning with Suzanne’s kaupapa,” judge Karen Roos says. “She leads from behind and is a great supporter of Māori enterprise.”

Tāhuna-based KUMA board member Karmela Rapata says the cultural events leading up to the business awards were great drawcards, with high participation and attendance from Māori and non-Māori alike.

“It’s been pretty incredible. The response we’ve had from whānau and the wider community has been really good, with people expressing they’re wanting more next year. It shows the desire to offer wonderful whanaungatanga experiences – demonstrating how we really care and the uniqueness of the offerings.

“This has been a great start and allows us to think about growing these opportunities for more events next year,” Rapata adds.

This year’s awards theme centred on mātauranga, which embodies the profound significance of Māori knowledge, wisdom, and culture in the world of business.


Imagery
Click here to download images of KUMA 2023 Southern Māori Business Awards.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from KUMA - Te Kupeka Umaka Maori ki Araiteuru on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Meta Connect: Quest 3, AI Advances, Next-Gen Smart Glasses, & The Road To The Metaverse

While the physical world around us is amazing, it’s the combination of our physical and digital worlds that defines our reality. Yet too often, we rely on screens to tap into virtual spaces and content which can pull us away from the moment and the people we’re physically with. More


Digitl: Digital Piracy Makes A Comeback

A decade ago the media sector, in effect, saw off digital piracy. Now piracy is on the way back. Last week, the EU Intellectual Property Office published a report showing piracy declined slowly over the years until 2021 when the trend was reversed. Last year piracy ticked up 3.3%. More


realestate.co.nz: Pre-election Jitters For Property Market?

Soft start to spring with the lowest new listings for any September on record in nine regions. A pre-election snapshot of the NZ property market reveals a softer-than-expected “spring swing” has begun. September saw new listings down year-on-year in most regions as Kiwis face increasing interest rates and the looming election. More


Consumer NZ: Salt & Vinegar Chips From Best To Worst

In a tangy taste-off, Consumer NZ staff blind-sampled nine varieties of commonly available salt & vinegar chips. Tied at first place were Snacka Changi Vinegar and Salt, and Kettle Chip Company Sea Salt and Vinegar chips. Vanessa Pratley says the factors that help make a salt and vinegar chip the best are "a bit of a Goldilocks balance." More

GWRC: Funding For Electric Bus Depot Welcomed

A study shows electric buses have improved Wellington’s inner city air quality, which says protects the climate as well as public health. “More than 20% of Metlink buses are now electric, and we’re on track to having an emissions free fleet,” says Environment Committee Chair Penny Gaylor. More


MPI: Deer Farmer Fined $12,000 For Not Tagging 278 NAIT Animals

“NAIT tags are there to track and trace animals. They play a critical role in helping to ensure we can respond quickly and accurately in the event of a biosecurity incursion. When people in charge of animals disregard their NAIT obligations they put the whole agricultural sector at risk,” says Brendon Mikkelsen. More


CAC: Consumers Could Save Millions With Better Electricity Plan

Electricity retailers are failing to deliver clear, consistent information to consumers and should be required to tell customers if they can save money on their power bills by switching to a better plan. “Electricity retailers and your power bill should help you make decisions to save, not spend,” says Deborah Hart. More


Labour Party: Ram Raids Drop To Two-Year Low

Data released by Police shows a 70% reduction in ram raids from their peak of 116 a month in August 2022. By comparison there were 35 ram raids last month. Ram raids have been trending down for the past three months, with 78 in May, 50 in June, and 42 in July. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 