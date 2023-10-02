Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

ANZCO Foods Is The New Title Partner Of IRONMAN New Zealand

Monday, 2 October 2023, 11:11 am
Press Release: ANZCO

The prestigious IRONMAN New Zealand has a new title partner.

ANZCO Foods, a global business offering nutrition and good health from New Zealand’s finest beef and lamb, says the partnership is a natural fit for both brands.

IRONMAN New Zealand is one of the world’s most iconic endurance events, and ANZCO Foods is committed to providing athletes with the nutrition they need to perform at their best.

“We’re excited to partner with IRONMAN New Zealand and to be a part of such a prestigious event,” said Rick Walker, ANZCO Foods General Manager Sales and Marketing. “Beef and lamb are fantastic sources of protein, iron, zinc and B12 and we want to provide athletes with the nutrition they need as they build toward race day.”

World-class triathletes Braden Currie and Hannah Berry will also continue as ANZCO Foods ambassadors for the second year.

“We’re thrilled to continue working alongside Braden and Hannah,” said Walker. “They are proven performers in the world of IRONMAN and are great believers in the important role beef and lamb play in their general nutrition and good health. It will be great to have them help us communicate that message as we strengthen our partnership with IRONMAN New Zealand”.

Wayne Reardon, ANZCO Foods IRONMAN New Zealand Race Director, says everyone involved with the event is delighted to have ANZCO Foods onboard as title partner.

“IRONMAN New Zealand brings together passionate and dedicated competitors from across New Zealand and around the world, and we are delighted to welcome ANZCO Foods into this whānau,” said Reardon.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“Our athletes take great pride in their performance and good health and so ANZCO Foods is a natural fit for this event,” he said. “This is the beginning of an exciting partnership for both of us, our athletes, our future athletes and their supporters who we hope to welcome to IRONMAN New Zealand in the near future – starting with our 40th anniversary event on 2 March 2024.”

The ANZCO Foods IRONMAN New Zealand event is the second longest running IRONMAN race in the world and will host its 40th edition next year in Taupō, where hundreds of triathletes from around the world will compete in the gruelling competition which consists of a 3.8km swim, 180km bike ride, and 42.2km run. There is also an IRONMAN 70.3 option available to athletes. The full distance event is a qualifier for the VinFast IRONMAN World Championship, taking place in Nice, France, for women and Kailua-Kona, Hawai`i for men in 2024.

ANZCO Foods employees will be competing in the event as part of the growing number of everyday Kiwis who are taking up the challenge of reaching the finish line and officially achieving the status of IRONMAN.

Other ANZCO team members will be at the event, fuelling people with healthy lean beef and lamb that provide a power pack of nutrients important to optimal health and wellbeing.

IRONMAN New Zealand’s change of title partner takes place after a significant long-term partnership with Nutri-Grain.

“As we usher in a new era with ANZCO Foods, we would like to thank Nutri-Grain for their long-standing support of IRONMAN New Zealand. Many fond memories have been made over more than a decade and now we are excited to make fresh memories in the years to come alongside ANZCO Foods,” said Reardon.

ANZCO Foods will have a strong presence in Taupō on race day, fuelling supporters with New Zealand’s finest beef and lamb.

Find out more at anzcofoods.com/ironman

For more information about ANZCO Foods IRONMAN New Zealand visit ironman.com/im-new-zealand

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from ANZCO on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Meta Connect: Quest 3, AI Advances, Next-Gen Smart Glasses, & The Road To The Metaverse

While the physical world around us is amazing, it’s the combination of our physical and digital worlds that defines our reality. Yet too often, we rely on screens to tap into virtual spaces and content which can pull us away from the moment and the people we’re physically with. More


Digitl: Digital Piracy Makes A Comeback

A decade ago the media sector, in effect, saw off digital piracy. Now piracy is on the way back. Last week, the EU Intellectual Property Office published a report showing piracy declined slowly over the years until 2021 when the trend was reversed. Last year piracy ticked up 3.3%. More


realestate.co.nz: Pre-election Jitters For Property Market?

Soft start to spring with the lowest new listings for any September on record in nine regions. A pre-election snapshot of the NZ property market reveals a softer-than-expected “spring swing” has begun. September saw new listings down year-on-year in most regions as Kiwis face increasing interest rates and the looming election. More


Consumer NZ: Salt & Vinegar Chips From Best To Worst

In a tangy taste-off, Consumer NZ staff blind-sampled nine varieties of commonly available salt & vinegar chips. Tied at first place were Snacka Changi Vinegar and Salt, and Kettle Chip Company Sea Salt and Vinegar chips. Vanessa Pratley says the factors that help make a salt and vinegar chip the best are "a bit of a Goldilocks balance." More

GWRC: Funding For Electric Bus Depot Welcomed

A study shows electric buses have improved Wellington’s inner city air quality, which says protects the climate as well as public health. “More than 20% of Metlink buses are now electric, and we’re on track to having an emissions free fleet,” says Environment Committee Chair Penny Gaylor. More


MPI: Deer Farmer Fined $12,000 For Not Tagging 278 NAIT Animals

“NAIT tags are there to track and trace animals. They play a critical role in helping to ensure we can respond quickly and accurately in the event of a biosecurity incursion. When people in charge of animals disregard their NAIT obligations they put the whole agricultural sector at risk,” says Brendon Mikkelsen. More


CAC: Consumers Could Save Millions With Better Electricity Plan

Electricity retailers are failing to deliver clear, consistent information to consumers and should be required to tell customers if they can save money on their power bills by switching to a better plan. “Electricity retailers and your power bill should help you make decisions to save, not spend,” says Deborah Hart. More


Labour Party: Ram Raids Drop To Two-Year Low

Data released by Police shows a 70% reduction in ram raids from their peak of 116 a month in August 2022. By comparison there were 35 ram raids last month. Ram raids have been trending down for the past three months, with 78 in May, 50 in June, and 42 in July. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 