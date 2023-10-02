ANZCO Foods Is The New Title Partner Of IRONMAN New Zealand

The prestigious IRONMAN New Zealand has a new title partner.

ANZCO Foods, a global business offering nutrition and good health from New Zealand’s finest beef and lamb, says the partnership is a natural fit for both brands.

IRONMAN New Zealand is one of the world’s most iconic endurance events, and ANZCO Foods is committed to providing athletes with the nutrition they need to perform at their best.

“We’re excited to partner with IRONMAN New Zealand and to be a part of such a prestigious event,” said Rick Walker, ANZCO Foods General Manager Sales and Marketing. “Beef and lamb are fantastic sources of protein, iron, zinc and B12 and we want to provide athletes with the nutrition they need as they build toward race day.”

World-class triathletes Braden Currie and Hannah Berry will also continue as ANZCO Foods ambassadors for the second year.

“We’re thrilled to continue working alongside Braden and Hannah,” said Walker. “They are proven performers in the world of IRONMAN and are great believers in the important role beef and lamb play in their general nutrition and good health. It will be great to have them help us communicate that message as we strengthen our partnership with IRONMAN New Zealand”.

Wayne Reardon, ANZCO Foods IRONMAN New Zealand Race Director, says everyone involved with the event is delighted to have ANZCO Foods onboard as title partner.

“IRONMAN New Zealand brings together passionate and dedicated competitors from across New Zealand and around the world, and we are delighted to welcome ANZCO Foods into this whānau,” said Reardon.

“Our athletes take great pride in their performance and good health and so ANZCO Foods is a natural fit for this event,” he said. “This is the beginning of an exciting partnership for both of us, our athletes, our future athletes and their supporters who we hope to welcome to IRONMAN New Zealand in the near future – starting with our 40th anniversary event on 2 March 2024.”

The ANZCO Foods IRONMAN New Zealand event is the second longest running IRONMAN race in the world and will host its 40th edition next year in Taupō, where hundreds of triathletes from around the world will compete in the gruelling competition which consists of a 3.8km swim, 180km bike ride, and 42.2km run. There is also an IRONMAN 70.3 option available to athletes. The full distance event is a qualifier for the VinFast IRONMAN World Championship, taking place in Nice, France, for women and Kailua-Kona, Hawai`i for men in 2024.

ANZCO Foods employees will be competing in the event as part of the growing number of everyday Kiwis who are taking up the challenge of reaching the finish line and officially achieving the status of IRONMAN.

Other ANZCO team members will be at the event, fuelling people with healthy lean beef and lamb that provide a power pack of nutrients important to optimal health and wellbeing.

IRONMAN New Zealand’s change of title partner takes place after a significant long-term partnership with Nutri-Grain.

“As we usher in a new era with ANZCO Foods, we would like to thank Nutri-Grain for their long-standing support of IRONMAN New Zealand. Many fond memories have been made over more than a decade and now we are excited to make fresh memories in the years to come alongside ANZCO Foods,” said Reardon.

ANZCO Foods will have a strong presence in Taupō on race day, fuelling supporters with New Zealand’s finest beef and lamb.

Find out more at anzcofoods.com/ironman

For more information about ANZCO Foods IRONMAN New Zealand visit ironman.com/im-new-zealand

