Apptio Partners With Protiviti Australia To Drive Cloud And IT Cost Controls For Enterprises

Thursday, 5 October 2023, 6:03 pm
Press Release: Apptio

Apptio, the leading technology spend and value management company, today announced a new partnership with business and technology consulting firm, Protiviti Australia, to help enterprises and upper mid-market organisations establish stronger controls over cloud infrastructure spend amid continued economic challenges.

The partnership enables joint customers to leverage Apptio’s cloud cost optimisation solution, Cloudability, and IT financial management platform, ApptioOne, combined with Protiviti’s extensive advisory and technology consulting experience, to establish granular visibility over IT and cloud investments, cut costs, and drive greater business value from their spend.

“Australian companies are facing relentless headwinds, leaving them to juggle competing business priorities, navigate complex digital transformations including the introduction of advanced technologies such as AI, all the while trying to control their cloud and broader technology spend as budgets tighten,” said Marie Nalty, Channel and Alliances Lead for Asia-Pacific at Apptio.

“Many enterprises and large mid-market organisations are still reeling in excess spend – a hangover from post-COVID strategies which are expediting the move to the cloud. This partnership will put joint customers in a stronger position to weather the storm and divert funds to where it really matters through Protiviti’s expansive consulting experience and Apptio’s comprehensive cost management capabilities. Our goal is to enable customers to establish financial operations (FinOps) that remove the mystery of cloud spend through data, and paving the way to holistic Technology Business Management (TBM) frameworks.”

Apptio and Protiviti have identified significant opportunities for cost optimisation and savings among enterprises and upper mid-market companies in industries including Federal and State Government, financial services, telecommunications and higher education.

“Transitioning finances to the cloud, effectively transferring spend from CapEx to OpEx, is an ongoing struggle, and typically comes with mixed results and significant waste,” said Alexander Setchin, Managing Director for Enterprise Cloud and Technology Consulting at Protiviti Australia. “Through our partnership with Apptio, we will help customers build an organisational culture of financial accountability to tackle the many variables in cloud costs, and ensure their teams can collaborate to maximise the outcomes they get for every dollar spent.”

The partnership also allows cloud services resellers, managed services providers (MSPs) and systems integrators (SIs) to expand the solutions they deliver to their customers by tapping into Apptio and Protiviti’s combined capabilities.

