Scapegrace Exceeds 100,000 Case Sales In 2023

Wednesday, 11 October 2023, 9:14 am
Press Release: Scapegrace

New Zealand’s leading spirits distillery has hit a major milestone, selling more than 100,000 nine litre cases of product in the 2023 financial year.

Scapegrace Distilling Co. is celebrating the record results which saw the nine litre cases from across the brand’s portfolio of Gin, Vodka, Single Malt Whiskey and RTDs sold to more than 42 countries around the world.

The results saw Scapegrace Distilling Co post revenue of $12.7 million NZD in the 2023 financial year, a jump of 30% on the year prior. The company is forecasting another significant revenue rise next year of 30%.

“We’re really pleased with this strong ongoing year on year growth,” said Scapegrace Co-Founder Daniel McLaughlin.

“In February we’re marking a decade of Scapegrace being in business and we’re really proud of the domestic and international success we’re seeing as we continue to build New Zealand’s reputation as a world class premium spirits producer.”

Adding to the excitement is the progress on the company’s $25m distillery build on the banks of Lake Dunstan in Central Otago.

The distillery is set to be the largest in New Zealand with stage one completed and stage two due to be completed in March 2024. The project will allow for a huge increase in production, with single malt whiskey alone projected to generate an annual wholesale value of $33 million. The distillery will also provide a boost for the Central Otago economy, creating job opportunities and boosting tourism.

To help fund the expansion, Scapegrace Distilling Co secured $13.9m of new capital in 2023 including $2.9m of Government funding from the Kanoa Regional Economic Development & Investment Unit.

A capital raise seeking $8m for the completion of phase two of the distillery project, is now well underway with $5m already secured.

“This investment is allowing us huge growth as we take our award winning, distinctly New Zealand products to the world,” said McLaughlin.

“We know our commitment to quality and innovation will continue to drive our success and we’re looking forward to seeing what we can achieve in the next ten years."

The capital raise closes on October 31st.


About Scapegrace Distilling Co.

Scapegrace Distilling Co is New Zealand’s largest independent spirits company, founded in 2014 by brothers in law Daniel McLaughlin and Mark Neal.

The Scapegrace brand is in 42 markets around the world where it’s known for its exceptional craftsmanship and innovative flavours which boast a taste of New Zealand's adventurous spirit.

Scapegrace Gin was voted World’s Best London Dry Gin at the prestigious International Wine & Spirits Competition, London 2018, and in August the brand received the highest possible accolade at the Global Spirits Masters for their Single Whisky.

The distinct packaging has also garnered attention, voted best looking gin bottle in the world at the San Francisco Spirits Competition.

Scapegrace is currently building New Zealand’s largest ever distillery project on the banks of Lake Dunstan in Central Otago. This new spiritual home for the brand will ensure the business keeps up with global demands across its luxury portfolio of Single Malt Whisky, Gin, Vodka and premium RTDs.

