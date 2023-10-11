Thousands Of Construction Workers Needed - The Hub Can Help

A Lower Hutt Jobs and Skills Hub has now opened to the public at 9 Kings Crescent. Anyone looking for employment is invited to visit.

Up to thirty thousand additional construction and infrastructure workers are needed in the Wellington region, for $17 billion of projects planned over the next four years.

"It’s time to build. Whether you’ve got no experience or twenty years’ experience, there are opportunities available," says Amy Henare, Director of Employment Programmes at the Ministry of Social Development.

"Do you want a job? Do you need training, and want to earn as you learn? The Hub can help."

Job seekers can drop into the Hub to discuss their skills, experience and available opportunities, any time between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.

Upcoming opportunities include paid six-week cadetships where people can get their tickets and endorsement to work in the industry.

The Hub is run by MSD alongside local government, other agencies and community organisation. It will be a key recruitment source for several projects including the Te Wai Takamori o Te Awa Kairangi (delivering Riverlink) project, and other Hutt Valley transport projects such as Te Ara Tupua.

Jobs and Skills Hubs

Jobs and Skills Hubs are a no-cost recruitment and training facilitation service to support Aotearoa’s construction and infrastructure sectors. They support major projects which improves employment and skills outcomes for communities through close collaboration between government agencies, employers and industry partners.

The Hubs are based within communities so people can secure sustainable work close to where they live, and access training to upskill into the construction and infrastructure space.

