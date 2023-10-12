New Zealand’s Neocrete Recognised On Global Cleantech ‘50 To Watch’ List

Neocrete, maker of innovative low-carbon cement replacement, has been named on Cleantech Group’s 2023 Cleantech 50 to Watch. The Cleantech 50 to Watch is an annual list of top global early-stage private companies showcased for their excellence in sustainable innovation.

The companies on the list are creating new technologies that are poised to address the climate crisis from soil monitoring to solar to water scarcity and everything in-between.

To create the list, inputs are combined from the Cleantech 50 to Watch expert panel of 32 leading global investors, corporate and industrial executives who are active in technology and innovation scouting.

The panel nominated the companies that most impressed them with their early-stage high-impact solutions. These were combined with Cleantech Group research on public early-stage awards who then put the companies through qualitative and impact filters. A shortlist of 150 companies was reviewed and scored by the expert panel to reach the final 50.

The Cleantech 50 to Watch companies are located in 21 countries. These innovators are delivering sustainable solutions in these five industry groups:

Agriculture & Food

Energy & Power

Materials & Chemicals

Resources & Environment

Transportation & Logistics

“The companies in this year’s Cleantech 50 to Watch are younger, faster, and gutsier,” said Richard Youngman, CEO, Cleantech Group. “This year’s list is a testament to the dynamics that we are seeing slowly crescendo in the overall cleantech innovation universe, and indeed the same ones that will be necessary to tackle the most pressing climate challenges.”

“We’re super excited to be recognized by Cleantech Group as a global innovator” said Neocrete co-founder and CEO Zarina Bazoeva. “It’s a testament to the success we’ve had reducing the carbon in concrete, while making it more durable and resilient to the impacts of climate change.”

“Neocrete can already reduce carbon in concrete by 30-50% - and we’re working towards carbon neutral concrete by 2027. Our mission is to reduce global carbon emissions by 1% by 2033.”

The Cleantech 50 to Watch companies will be recognized at the upcoming Cleantech Forum Europe on November 14-16 in Tallinn. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with many of the companies on the list, along with many other rising stars.

