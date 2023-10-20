Leave Sought To Appeal In CBL Insurance Case
Friday, 20 October 2023, 11:33 am
Press Release: Serious Fraud Office
Leave has been sought to appeal two of the eight charges
on which the High Court acquitted the defendants in the
Serious Fraud Office’s prosecution of Peter Harris and
Carden Mulholland.
The Deputy Solicitor-General
yesterday filed a Notice of Application for Leave to Appeal
with the Court of Appeal.
No further comment will
be made while the matter is before the
Court.
