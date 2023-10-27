New Castello Greek Style Cheese In A Glass Jar

Introducing Castello®’s new glass jar with its marinated Greek Style Cheese in Oil with Garlic and Herbs. The new glass jar supports Castello’s ongoing sustainability commitment of taste for less waste.

Castello®’sGreek Style Cheese has been made using a classic recipe to create a full flavour with a balanced, tangy finish and slightly crumbly texture. These pre-cut cheese cubes are so convenient, offering the taste of fresh garlic and herbs, ready to add to salads, pizza, pasta and baked dishes. Visually interesting, the cheese cubes have natural irregular holes, mixed with herbs and garlic to make any dish attractive.

The absolute best of crumbly and tangy mixes well with crunchy, providing an indulgent multi-sensory experience with this Greek Style Cheese. It is so easy to use in any dish and is enjoyed by all cheese lovers around the world.

Try the NEW Castello® Greek Style Cheese in Oil with Garlic and Herbs, 265g glass jar available from participating supermarkets nationwide RRP $10.50.

