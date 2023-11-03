Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Consumer Spending Growth In October Was Weak, Both Before And After The Election

Friday, 3 November 2023, 11:33 am
Press Release: Worldline

AUCKLAND, 3 November 2023 – Consumer spending data released by Worldline today shows annual spending growth continued to be weak in the first two weeks of October and remained so in the last two weeks of the month following the 14 October general election.

Consumer spending processed through all Core Retail merchants (excluding Hospitality) in Worldline NZ’s payments network in October 2023 reached $3.103B, which is up just 0.5% on October 2022, and up 17.0% on the same month in 2019.


Worldline NZ’s Chief Sales Officer, Bruce Proffit, says the slower spending growth reported by Worldline in the last weeks of September extended into the first two weeks of October and persisted after the 14 October general election.

“The overall slowness includes a decline in spending since the same period last year across a wide range of merchants, including hardware, furniture, appliances, clothing and, even in recent weeks, amongst cafes and restaurants within the Hospitality sector. In contrast, spending continues to increase across merchant groups such as supermarkets and fast foods,” says Proffit.

“The annual growth rate for the whole month was lower than shown for the four weeks within the month as the ‘extra’ days in October this year of Sunday, Monday, Tuesday are the three slowest days of the week for spending, which creates a downward bias in any year-on-year comparison.

“However, this should not detract from the big picture which is that both merchants and consumers are to continuing to face challenges around the cost of living and its effect on spending,” he says.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Looking at the regions, the highest annual growth in October was recorded in Whanganui (7.6%), followed by West Coast (4.9%) and South Canterbury (3.7%). Declines in spending between October 2022 and October 2023 occurred in Southland (-1.0%), Auckland/Northland (-0.5%), Wellington (-0.4%) and Bay of Plenty (-0.2%).

WORLDLINE All Cards underlying* spending for CORE RETAIL less HOSPITALITY merchants for October 2023
 ValueUnderlying*Underlying*
Regiontransactions $millionsAnnual % change on 2022Annual % change on 2019
Auckland/Northland1,142-0.5%12.8%
Waikato2571.1%25.1%
BOP212-0.2%17.6%
Gisborne282.8%11.3%
Taranaki731.2%30.3%
Hawke's Bay1142.5%24.7%
Whanganui427.6%29.2%
Palmerston North950.1%22.5%
Wairarapa400.3%23.5%
Wellington300-0.4%11.0%
Nelson632.1%13.5%
Marlborough380.2%15.9%
West Coast234.9%24.9%
Canterbury3791.2%22.4%
South Canterbury553.7%25.2%
Otago1702.8%17.1%
Southland73-1.0%16.8%
New Zealand3,1030.5%17.0%

Figure: All Cards NZ underlying* spending through Worldline in October 2023 for Core Retail (excluding Hospitality) merchants 
(* Underlying excludes large clients moving to or from Worldline)

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Worldline on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Westpac Economic Overview: Trick Or Treat?

“Inflation is likely to remain above the Reserve Bank’s 1-3% target range for all of 2024,” noted Chief Economist Kelly Eckhold. “While we are seeing lower imported goods and food inflation, domestic price pressures are still running red-hot.” More

Statistics NZ: Employment Indicators For August

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August 2023 month (compared with July) were: all industries up 0.2% (5,735 jobs) to 2.39 million filled jobs; primary industries down 1.5% (1,572 jobs): goods-producing industries up 0.6% (2,869 jobs); service industries up 0.2%(4,388 jobs). More


Statistics NZ: Food Prices Increase 8%

Food prices were 8% higher in September 2023 than last year. “The largest contributing food group was grocery food, which includes non-perishables and dairy products. Fresh eggs, potato crisps, and lollies were the largest drivers within grocery food,” says James Mitchell. More



realestate.co.nz: The New Zealand Property Report: October 2023

The latest data from realestate.co.nz shows post-election confidence has hit the New Zealand property market. During October, new listings were up, auctions regained popularity with sellers, and the national average asking price lifted back to January 2023 levels. More

Privacy Commissioner: CCTV & School Bathrooms

Schools concerned about bathroom behaviour have been calling OPC asking if they can install CCTV networks in children and young people’s bathrooms to deter negative behaviour such as vaping and bullying. "Bathrooms are highly sensitive zones for privacy and there’s some clear points that schools need to consider first," says Michael Webster. More


FMA: Lessons Learned From Barry Kloogh Ponzi

The FMA today published a report on the findings of its inquiries following the Barry Kloogh fraud brought to trial by the SFO. Kloogh was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to eight years and ten months imprisonment after admitting to false accounting, false statements by promoters, theft, obtaining by deception, and forgery. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 