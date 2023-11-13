Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Fraud Awareness Week: Man Loses $160,000 In Online Trade Portal Scam

Monday, 13 November 2023, 9:22 am
Press Release: Financial Services Complaints

As Fraud Awareness Week kicks off today, the financial ombudsman service, Financial Services Complaints Ltd (FSCL), is reminding New Zealanders to be vigilant when it comes to fraud, following a steady number of complaints about financial scams over the past year.

From online investment scams, identity theft by a partner in a relationship, to scammers using remote access software to get someone’s bank account information, we have seen a wide variety of incidents of fraud this year,” explains Financial Ombudsman, Susan Taylor.

“Perhaps the most common complaint we are seeing is identity theft. Scams can happen to anyone in sometimes the most unexpected ways, and the fraudsters are often very persuasive.

“With online transactions part of everyday life for most New Zealanders, scams are becoming more technologically sophisticated with fraudsters constantly designing new ways of scamming their victims,” said Ms Taylor. “If something seems too good to be true, it probably is.

“Consumers also need to be aware that recovery of fraudulent transactions on credit cards, or from online money transfer services is often difficult with very limited chances of success. They shouldn’t rely on being able to get a refund in place of carefully considering the trustworthiness of those they deal with online.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“If you have been a victim of fraud through a financial service provider and have suffered loss or stress, you can contact us. We are here to help and support consumers through the process,” says Ms Taylor.

Investment scam

One recent case investigated by FSCL, saw a man lose $160,000 after an online trade portal scam.

Jack* had just come into some money when he received an email from an investment firm. The email said the firm provided its customers with a self-directed investment account that enabled them to trade stocks. After clicking on the website link, Jack did a bit of research, and read previous client’s reviews and success and was happy with what he read, so approached the firm to make further enquires.

After signing up, Jack was given access to a purported online trading portal. The portal offered Jack the opportunity to trade dummy shares, and he was amazed with the success he was having with the shares he was given to play around with.

Based on his experience with the portal, Jack authorised the payment of $160,000 to his trade account. As the firm was based in the United States, Jack had to authorise the transfer of the funds through an online money transfer service.

Three months later Jack realised that he had been a victim of an investment scam and that the trading account was a ‘demo’ trading account through which no real-world trades could be made.

Jack notified the money transfer service and requested a recall of his funds. The money transfer service contacted the intermediary bank and requested a recall from the investment fund’s bank. Unfortunately, all the funds had already been withdrawn from the account.

Jack complained that the money transfer service had not done enough to identify the scammers and was unhappy with their efforts to recall the money.

“Although we felt very sorry for Jack, this was a very sophisticated fraud. Once the money has been transferred to the overseas scammer’s account and the scammer has withdrawn the money, it is usually impossible to recover that money, explains Ms Taylor.

“Money transfer services have some protections in place, as the sender of the money, the consumer is best placed to make sure the person they are dealing with is who they say they are and that their business is a legitimate business.

“We often see the scammers proactively reach out to consumers first, which is usually an automatic red flag. If you did not request contact from the specific firm, tread very carefully. Investing money overseas with a company you have never dealt with personally before carries large risks,” says Ms Taylor.

You can read the full case note here.

If people have a problem with a financial service provider, they can make a complaint to FSCL at www.fscl.org.nz, calling 0800 347 257 or emailing complaints@fscl.org.nz

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Financial Services Complaints on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Westpac Economic Overview: Trick Or Treat?

“Inflation is likely to remain above the Reserve Bank’s 1-3% target range for all of 2024,” noted Chief Economist Kelly Eckhold. “While we are seeing lower imported goods and food inflation, domestic price pressures are still running red-hot.” More

Statistics NZ: Employment Indicators For August

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August 2023 month (compared with July) were: all industries up 0.2% (5,735 jobs) to 2.39 million filled jobs; primary industries down 1.5% (1,572 jobs): goods-producing industries up 0.6% (2,869 jobs); service industries up 0.2%(4,388 jobs). More


Statistics NZ: Food Prices Increase 8%

Food prices were 8% higher in September 2023 than last year. “The largest contributing food group was grocery food, which includes non-perishables and dairy products. Fresh eggs, potato crisps, and lollies were the largest drivers within grocery food,” says James Mitchell. More



realestate.co.nz: The New Zealand Property Report: October 2023

The latest data from realestate.co.nz shows post-election confidence has hit the New Zealand property market. During October, new listings were up, auctions regained popularity with sellers, and the national average asking price lifted back to January 2023 levels. More

Privacy Commissioner: CCTV & School Bathrooms

Schools concerned about bathroom behaviour have been calling OPC asking if they can install CCTV networks in children and young people’s bathrooms to deter negative behaviour such as vaping and bullying. "Bathrooms are highly sensitive zones for privacy and there’s some clear points that schools need to consider first," says Michael Webster. More


FMA: Lessons Learned From Barry Kloogh Ponzi

The FMA today published a report on the findings of its inquiries following the Barry Kloogh fraud brought to trial by the SFO. Kloogh was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to eight years and ten months imprisonment after admitting to false accounting, false statements by promoters, theft, obtaining by deception, and forgery. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 