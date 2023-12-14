New Report: Gentailer Dividends A Barrier To Energy Decarbonisation And Lower Energy Prices
Private control of the electricity industry will significantly raise the cost of NZ’s recent commitment to triple renewable power generation by 2050, according to a new report co-authored by FIRST Union, the NZCTU and 350 Aotearoa.
The report, which updates last
year’s Generating Scarcity report, argues
that for every dollar the four gentailers invest in new
renewable capacity, $2.41 is paid out to shareholders in
dividends.
“We now have a decade of data to show us the impact of privatisation on the electricity industry.
"Despite earning $7.6 billion in net profit
after tax, the industry has paid out $10.8 billion to
shareholders - including excess dividends of $4.2 billion -
over the decade. During this time, national generating
capacity has increased by only one percent”, said FIRST
Union Researcher and Policy Analyst Edward
Miller.
“The Key Government’s decision
to partially privatise Genesis, Mercury and Meridian has put
shareholders ahead of people and planet. In 2023 alone,
gentailers distributed dividends of $1.1 billion off only
$521 million in net profit after tax, an excess dividend of
$638 million,” said Miller.
CTU Economist
and Policy Director Craig Renney said it is notable that
this report follows the release of a government-commissioned
report on energy hardship that suggested that 110,000
households could not afford to keep their homes adequately
warm.”
“Our report suggests that consumers, including low-income households - are providing a windfall to energy company shareholders. We support the commitment to triple renewable energy production, but we need a policy framework to ensure these costs aren’t pushed onto working people while shareholders continue to make record profits”, said Renney.
Executive Director of 350 Aotearoa Alva Feldmeier says “By choosing to prioritise dividends, the gentailers have largely delayed action to lower carbon emissions, lower bills for households and support greater energy freedom. Government coffers have been filling up from gentailer dividends, earned by keeping power prices high and fossil fuels on life support. It’s climate hypocrisy, plain and simple.”
“We’ve been trapped in a
toxic cycle whereby gentailers have a perverse incentive to
keep fossil fuels in the grid which hikes power prices,
enables them to make record profits, and distribute excess
dividends which slows the development of new renewables. We
will not see an end to this unless the incoming Government
sets the right levers and uses its power as a majority
shareholder in the electricity generation market,” said
Feldmeier.
“There is large interest among
communities in Aotearoa to contribute in meaningful ways to
climate change mitigation. 350 Aotearoa calls for expanding
public participation in the renewable energy transition and
the broader functioning of the energy sector,” expands
Feldmeier.
Read the full report here: https://bit.ly/generating-scarcity-report-23