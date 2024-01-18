New Zealand Open Showcases Distinctive New Zealand Spirit Thanks To Partnership With Scapegrace

The New Zealand Open presented by Sky Sport has today announced a new partnership with renowned New Zealand craft distillery Scapegrace, ahead of the 103rd edition of the tournament between Feb 29 and March 3, 2023.

Scapegrace, New Zealand’s largest producer of premium spirits, has a luxury portfolio stretching across Gin, Vodka, Single Malt and RTDs and is currently building New Zealand’s largest distillery on the banks of Lake Dunstan in Central Otago, due to open March 2024.

“We’re excited to welcome Scapegrace to the New Zealand Open as an ambitious kiwi company taking on the world,” said New Zealand Open Partnership Manager Michael Goldstein.

“Their strong provenance story really resonates with the New Zealand Open and our long term commitment to the Otago region. We couldn’t think of a better spirits partner to align with.”

Known for its distinctive gin and dedication to craft distilling, Scapegrace Co-founder and Marketing Manager Mark Neal is thrilled with the new partnership.

"We couldn’t be more excited to align in spirit with New Zealand’s premier golf tournament. This collaboration reflects our commitment to supporting and promoting excellence, whether in the world of craft distilling or on the golf course," he said.

“The New Zealand Open has such a rich history and we can’t wait to share our range of New Zealand distilled spirits with players and attendees at Millbrook Resort come February.”

Scapegrace is in 42 markets around the world where it’s known for its exceptional craftsmanship and innovative flavours which boast a taste of New Zealand's adventurous spirit. Scapegrace gin was voted World’s Best London Dry Gin at the prestigious International Wine & Spirits Competition in London in 2018. In the single malt category, Scapegrace Fortuna V1 took home gold at the 2023 Global World Whisky Masters Competition while the Scapegrace Fortitude V was crowned with the Master award.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

For more information about the New Zealand Open please visit nzopen.com and for more information on Scapegrace please visit scapegrace.com

Follow the New Zealand Open: nzopen.com | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

About the 103rd New Zealand Open | nzopen.com

The tournament is one of New Zealand’s leading sporting events with a long and prestigious history. It was founded in 1907 and will now be played for the 103rd time between February 29 – March 3, 2024.

The tournament, which is the only National Open in world golf played in a Pro-Am Format, is a co-sanctioned event on the PGA Tour of Australasia and Asian Tour schedules and has a partnership agreement with the Japan Golf Tour.

A professional field will play the first two rounds alternately at Millbrook Resort’s Coronet and Remarkables courses. The final two rounds will be played on the Coronet course (incorporating the closing par-3 from the Remarkables course).

The New Zealand Open Champion will be the leading player after 72 holes of stroke play.

The tournament also hosts 156 amateur players, each partnering with a Professional in a two-man best-ball event, competing for the NZ Pro-Am Championship.

The New Zealand Open, presented by Sky Sport, will be live on the home of golf, Sky Sport 6, February 29 – March 3, 2024.

About Scapegrace | scapegracedistillery.com

Scapegrace Distilling Co is New Zealand’s largest independent spirits company, founded in 2014 by brothers in law Daniel McLaughlin and Mark Neal.

The Scapegrace brand is in 42 markets around the world where it’s known for its exceptional craftsmanship and innovative flavours which boast a taste of New Zealand's adventurous spirit.

Scapegrace gin was voted World’s Best London Dry Gin at the prestigious International Wine & Spirits Competition, London 2018. The distinct packaging has also garnered attention, voted best looking gin bottle in the world alongside the new Tanqueray 10 design at the San Francisco Spirits Competition.

Scapegrace is currently building New Zealand’s largest ever distillery on the banks of Lake Dunstan in Central Otago. This new spiritual home for the brand will ensure the business keeps up with global demands across its luxury portfolio of Single Malt Whisky, Gin, Vodka and premium RTDs.

For more information about Scapegrace, please visit scapegracedistillery.com

© Scoop Media

