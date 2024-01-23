Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Subdivide Simplified Unveils New Ready-to-Build House Plans

Tuesday, 23 January 2024, 11:33 am
Press Release: Subdivide Simplified

Residential property development company, Subdivide Simplified have launched its new range of ready-to-build house plans. These innovative designs cater to standalone homes, duplex (semi-detached) homes, and townhouses, streamlining the process for first-time property developers.

Subdivide Simplified, aims to demystify the often-complex world of property subdivision. Their services encompass the entirety of the development process – from initial feasibility reports and plan preparation to submitting applications for council consent and the construction of new homes.

"Our mission has always been to make residential property development accessible and understandable, especially for those who are new to this field.", says Subdivide Simplified Director, Troy Patchett.

"With our new ready-to-build house plans, we're removing the barriers that often discourage first-time developers. We handle everything, ensuring a seamless journey from the drawing board to the final build."

The ready-to-build plans are designed with modern living in mind, offering a range of styles and layouts to suit various preferences and land sizes. Subdivide Simplified's expertise in navigating the intricacies of council regulations and consent processes guarantees that each plan is not only aesthetically pleasing but also compliant with local standards.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

"Subdivision can be a daunting endeavour, often laden with unexpected challenges and complexities," added Patchett.

"Our goal is to simplify this process. We take care of the technicalities and logistics, allowing our clients to focus on the exciting aspects of bringing their property development dreams to fruition."

Subdivide Simplified invites first-time developers and those interested in learning more about property development to explore their standalone house plans and townhouse plans and discover how they can transform their property aspirations into reality.

For more information, please visit www.subdividesimplified.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Subdivide Simplified on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices In Relation To The NZNO Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in early December 2023... More


SPADA: Global Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation And Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world are standing together to release a joint statement... More



Avast: Fake E-shops Exploit Post-Christmas Sales

Researchers at Avast have found that more than 4,000 fake e-shops trying to exploit the post-Christmas sales and discount season. Avast, a leading digital security and privacy brand of Gen, has found the e-shops mimic well-known fashion brands such as Converse, Guess, Kate Spade, Stussy, Toms, Ugg, Zara and others... More

KiwiRail: Statement On Project iReX

The KiwiRail Board was yesterday advised by the Government that it has decided not to provide further funding for the Inter-Island Resilient Connection (iReX) project. Unfortunately, we cannot proceed without further Government funding. We respect the Governmentâ€™s role as shareholder and funder to make this decision... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 