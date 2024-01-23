Subdivide Simplified Unveils New Ready-to-Build House Plans

Residential property development company, Subdivide Simplified have launched its new range of ready-to-build house plans. These innovative designs cater to standalone homes, duplex (semi-detached) homes, and townhouses, streamlining the process for first-time property developers.

Subdivide Simplified, aims to demystify the often-complex world of property subdivision. Their services encompass the entirety of the development process – from initial feasibility reports and plan preparation to submitting applications for council consent and the construction of new homes.

"Our mission has always been to make residential property development accessible and understandable, especially for those who are new to this field.", says Subdivide Simplified Director, Troy Patchett.

"With our new ready-to-build house plans, we're removing the barriers that often discourage first-time developers. We handle everything, ensuring a seamless journey from the drawing board to the final build."

The ready-to-build plans are designed with modern living in mind, offering a range of styles and layouts to suit various preferences and land sizes. Subdivide Simplified's expertise in navigating the intricacies of council regulations and consent processes guarantees that each plan is not only aesthetically pleasing but also compliant with local standards.

"Subdivision can be a daunting endeavour, often laden with unexpected challenges and complexities," added Patchett.

"Our goal is to simplify this process. We take care of the technicalities and logistics, allowing our clients to focus on the exciting aspects of bringing their property development dreams to fruition."

Subdivide Simplified invites first-time developers and those interested in learning more about property development to explore their standalone house plans and townhouse plans and discover how they can transform their property aspirations into reality.

For more information, please visit www.subdividesimplified.co.nz.

