The Mitsubishi Triton 2024 - Bigger, Bolder And More Powerful

While Christmas is in December, for Ute fans it's February thanks to the soon-to-be released 2024 Mitsubishi Triton. The Triton range has a well deserved Kiwi fanbase and the latest iteration of the iconic ute is looking to surpass all their expectations. Sporting a bigger, bolder and more aggressive new design, the latest Triton has been upgraded from the ground up. This isn't a case of all bark with no bite - the latest Triton is more powerful, efficient and technologically advanced than its forbearers.

Bigger is Better

“While it matches its predecessor's towing capacity of 3.5 T, it is now able to do so while no longer requiring a triple axle trailer.”

The first thing you'll notice is its stature - the latest Triton range boasts a bigger silhouette than all previous generations. Everything from the wheelbase, tray size and length have increased to offer more space for both passengers and cargo. In fact, the new tray can hold a Euro-size pallet (1200mm x 800mm), further cementing the Triton's reputation as a reliable workhorse. But if that's not enough cargo room for you, the increased wheelbase of 130mm helps in improving the Triton's already stellar reputation for towing. While it matches its predecessor's towing capacity of 3.5 T, it is now able to do so while no longer requiring a triple axle trailer.

Mitsubishi has completely redesigned the chassis frame. This reinforced chassis frame, made with high tensile materials, reduces road noise and vibrations for a comfortable driving experience. The larger size and higher rigidity of the frame enhance stability, handling, and energy absorption. Furthermore, it's resistant to corrosion, ensuring the durability of the latest Triton. Couple this with the upgraded suspension system, and the latest Triton is ready for any challenge you can throw at it.

Power, Power and more Power

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Now, let's talk about the heart of the Triton – its engine. Under the hood, you'll find the new Mitsubishi Motors 2.4L 4N16 bi-turbo engine, delivering an impressive 150kW of power and 470Nm of torque. The power of this engine is apparent from the minute you put your foot on the pedal - the twin stage turbo charging delivers a noticeably reduced takeoff lag, providing punchy power with incredible manoeuvrability. The icing on the cake is that not only does this engine bring a whole new level of performance to the Triton range, it's frictionless design actually improves fuel efficacy and reduces CO2 emissions - making the Next Generation Triton Euro6B emission compliant with the inclusions of the engines stop/start and AdBlue Technology. To further the efficiency of Mitsubishi's innovative engine, all models feature a 6 speed automatic transmission that is specifically adapted for the new technology.

Filled With Tech

When it comes to technology, the Triton excels. One technologic feature that many are waiting to hear about is the 4WD system, and the next generation Triton delivers. All 4WD variants of the 2024 Mitsubishi Triton feature the latest iteration of Mitsubishi's highly regarded Super Select II AWD system - providing the Triton with 7 drive modes and four 4WD modes. Add to this the new Active Yaw Control and the latest Triton's 4WD specs offer an incredible level of versatility.

Mitsubishi has always led the pack on its standard safety feature offerings, and the latest Triton is no exception. New features to the 2024 range include:

Forward Collision Mitigation System with Junction Assist

Rear Automatic Emergency Braking

Front Cross Traffic Alert

Driver Monitoring System

Driver Attention Alert

Adaptive Cruise Control

Automatic Post-Collision Braking System

Traffic Sign Recognition

Lane Departure Prevention

Emergency Lane Assist

On top of these features, the 2024 Triton range retains the full suite of safety features from previous models including:

Forward Collision Mitigation System

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Blind Spot Warning

Lane Departure Warning

Automatic High Beam

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

Inside, the Triton's driver monitor and entertainment features have been completely modernised. You'll find a 9" Smartphone Link Display Audio (SDA 3) and a 7" multi-information driver’s display meter, and a range of convenience features such as USB-A & USB-C ports for both driver and passengers, providing advanced controls at your fingertips for a safe and comfortable driving experience.

Ready to Experience the Next Generation Mitsubishi Triton? Talk to the Experts at Simon Lucas Mitsubishi

While this article listed some of the new features the latest Triton line up has to offer, it is only the tip of the iceberg. For a full deep dive, be sure to read Simon Lucas Mitsubishi’s full break down of all the 2024 Tritons specs and features.

But if you're done reading and are ready to preorder the Next Generation of Triton, get in contact with the team at Simon Lucas Mitsubishi today. Their expert team can answer all your questions and get you behind the wheel of the latest iteration of the iconic ute when you book a test drive. So head to their website to stay updated as we wait in anticipation for the release of the 2024 Mitsubishi Triton.

© Scoop Media

