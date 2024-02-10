Diggers At The Ready Southland!

The best excavator operators in Southland will be battling it out at the Cable Price Regional Excavator Operator competition at the Civil Contractors NZ Southland stand at Waimumu Field Days on Friday 16th February. The winner not only takes away bragging rights, but the chance to represent Southland at the Cable Price National Excavator Operator competition in Fielding next month!*

A dozen competitors from companies across Southland will put their skills to the test in excavators ranging in size from 1.7 tonne to 13 tonne - they’ll be challenged with an obstacle course, tea pour, fishing, tyre stack and much more.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for our local members to show off their operating skills and get a chance to go up against the nation’s best next month”, says Regan McRandle – Chair of the Civil Contractors NZ Southland branch, “Excavator operators are a core part of the civil infrastructure projects happening in Southland, and this is an epic battle not to be missed!”

The competition takes place at the CCNZ Southland stand (no. 401) at Waimumu Field Days, from 9am on Friday 16th February, with the champion crowned about 4.30pm.

The Platinum Sponsor for this year’s competition is CablePrice, who continue to be a long-standing supporter of the industry and the competition. CablePrice provides and services the Hitachi excavators the competitors operate during the event. Other major competition sponsors include Hirepool, Attach2, Z Energy, Humes, First Gas, Connexis and Milwaukee.

CCNZ Southland is the Southland branch of Civil Contractors NZ - an incorporated society representing the interests and aspirations of more than 800 member organisations in the civil engineering, construction and general contracting industries. There is huge demand in the industry for civil construction workers, CCNZ Southland would love to chat with potential job seekers to give them a better idea about the possibilities on offer in these industries.

*Entrants must belong to a CCNZ Southland member company in order to represent Southland at the Cable Price National competition.

