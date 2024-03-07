Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Transpower Exploring Future Role Of New Zealand’s Inter-island HVDC Electricity Link

Thursday, 7 March 2024, 10:38 am
Press Release: Transpower

The demand for electricity in New Zealand will grow as it takes the place of fossil fuels. Transpower is asking today what role the cable linking the North and South Islands should fulfil in the future electricity grid.

Transpower Executive General Manager Grid Development John Clarke said the cables that transport electricity across Cook Strait as part of the HVDC system will reach the end of their life in the early 2030s, so it’s timely to consider future possibilities.

“The need to replace the existing cables raises an opportunity to discuss with industry and other stakeholders the future role of the link in New Zealand’s power system and ensure it is fit-for-purpose,” Mr Clarke said.

The link connects the North and South Islands’ electricity systems between Benmore in the South Island and Haywards in the North Island, including undersea cables across the Cook Strait. It brings renewably generated electricity northwards and allows surplus North Island renewable generation to go south, as well as supporting system stability.

While a recently approved equipment upgrade at Haywards will boost the link’s capacity in the shorter term – with the exact timing subject to further engagement – the discussion paper, ‘Examining the purpose and future role of our HVDC link’, looks to its long-term future.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“We are planning infrastructure now for a future where electricity powers more of our transport and more of our industry in New Zealand. By 2050, we expect electricity use to have increased almost 70% compared to 2020, and we need to consider what role the HVDC link will play in that future,” Mr Clarke said.

The discussion paper is available on the Transpower website.

Comments on the paper are welcomed and should be emailed to nzgp@transpower.co.nz by Friday 26 April 2024.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Transpower on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the NZNO lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in December 2023.More

SPADA: Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation & Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world have released a joint statement.More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 