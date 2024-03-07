Woman-Led Business Keetrax Reign Supreme At Nelson Awards

Keetrax, your full stop agency based in Māpua, has been honoured with the 2024 Supreme Business Award and Medium Business Award at the 34th Nelson Pine Industries Chamber of Commerce Business Awards - proving that women, or at the very least a woman-led business really can do it all. Announced on March 1st 2024 in front of 320 of the region’s business community, the awards recognise Keetrax’s incredible 95% growth over the past year - showing off the superpowers of a woman-led business.

Established in 1988, the Nelson Pine Industries Chamber of Commerce Business Awards honours innovation and creativity in the local business sector with seven categories (Start Up Business, Small Business, Medium Business, Large Business, Community Impact, Innovative Business and Environmental). The entries into the Start-Up, Small, Medium & Large Business Awards are then automatically entered into the Supreme Award.

“Keetrax have demonstrated that you don’t need to be a large business to rule supreme. The clear strategy, clever business model and tangible impact on other businesses are just three reasons why the judges felt them to be the obvious choice.” Ali Boswijk, Chief Executive of the Nelson Tasman Chamber of Commerce

The third time was definitely a charm for Keetrax, having entered in 2019 for the Small Business Award where they were highly commended, then again in 2022 for the Medium Business category. Now in 2024 with a team of 15, of which 12 are women, and having partnered with 366+ e-commerce worldwide they proved they had the X-factor with two wins on the night. Winning these awards is an important milestone for Keetrax as it puts into perspective just how far the team has come and how much they’ve achieved in such a small amount of time.

“I know we work hard, we see the difference we make in our clients' business bottom line. But to be recognised amongst fellow businesses that we are “the business of the year” the agency to watch, is just mind-blowing and a testament to that hard work we’ve have put into Keetrax” - Danielle Martel CEO of Keetrax

“I've never been lost for words before… at the Nelson Tasman Chamber Of Commerce Business Awards evening, I was speechless.” Danielle Martel CEO of Keetrax “We were just gunning for the Medium Business Award, to take out the Supreme Award too put us on Cloud 9”

“With our existing growth rate so high, I have some pretty big ambitions. We are in for one exciting year ahead of us.” Danielle Martel CEO of Keetrax

Based in Māpua Village, Keetrax are your Full Stop Marketing & CRO partner for businesses looking to grow their sales by creating a bond with customers and turning them into raving fans with their ABCDs™ of marketing. This winning formula was thought up by Danielle and Mike - after spending 5 years travelling the world on their motorbikes, they headed back to New Zealand, sold the bikes and started up their biggest adventure to date. What started with one-off jobs through contacts they’d built up, quickly grew by word of mouth into the multi-award-winning agency, Keetrax is today.

