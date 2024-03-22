Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Tuatara A Loss But Business Potential Remains

Friday, 22 March 2024, 10:30 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

In the wake of news that one of Wellington’s oldest craft breweries will leave Kāpiti later this year to join the Brewtown hub, Kāpiti Coast Mayor Janet Holborow says she is optimistic about the district’s growing business potential.

Mayor Holborow says the decision of Tuatara’s owners DB Breweries (part of Heineken Asia Pacific) to move out of Kāpiti after more than 20 years came as a surprise.

“We’re sad to be saying goodbye but recognise that businesses need to make tough decisions,” Mayor Holborow says.

“Staff had been working with DB on a solution that would deliver staged improvements for managing wastewater at its Sheffield St site.

“We had a plan that would enable both environmental and business outcomes to be met, and had hoped we could work together to deliver that plan.

“However, we understand there’s never just one reason for these sorts of business decisions.

“It’s also fair to say Brewtown presents an attractive opportunity for DB and Tuatara to invest in a new, purpose-built facility, alongside other craft brewers and hospitality and events businesses.”

Mayor Holborow says while Tuatara’s departure is disappointing, Council remains focused on supporting the growth of the Kāpiti economy through its Economic Development Strategy and Food and Beverage Game Plan.

“There is a lot of mahi underway to bring people together and remove barriers and constraints to doing business in Kāpiti – the locally based Tuatara team have been a part of these discussions.

“We’re very fortunate to have a naturally collaborative food and beverage sector which is a strong and unique selling point for Kāpiti, and our work to support this sector is delivering results.

“We’re already seeing the potential for growth through initiatives like The Bond Store’s new a district-wide Food and Beverage Logistics Hub in Paraparaumu and there are more great initiatives in the pipeline.

“Council is committed to supporting our business community to thrive and I encourage anyone that needs a bit of help to get in touch with our Economic Development team.”

