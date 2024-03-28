The Mitsubishi ASX 2024 Edition

The Mitsubishi ASX line-up has been a popular choice for many Kiwis after a compact SUV that blends style, practicality, features and a competitive price point. As we continue to march on through 2024, Mitsubishi has updated the ASX line with the release of 3 new variants - The 2024 Mitsubishi ASX LS 2WD, the Mitsubishi Special Black Edition, and the Mitsubishi ASX VRX Black Edition. So let's dive right in and find out what these new variants bring to the table for the 2024 ASX Lineup.

2024 Mitsubishi ASX Features

The ASX line-up has always had its fans due to the strong balance it strikes between features and price. 2024 sees the range further enhancing its price point advantage, with the range now beginning at $27,990 plus Delivery Costs, offering unparalleled value that Mitsubishi is renowned for. Alongside this, we see both Black Edition variants adding additional features, a luxurious interior, and bold exterior design features and accessories.

Some of the standout features of the new ASX line-up include:

Accessorised Black Edition : ASX Black Edition and VRX Black Edition now flaunt a refined look with black detailing, grille, and roof rails, all on sleek black 18-inch alloy wheels.

: ASX Black Edition and VRX Black Edition now flaunt a refined look with black detailing, grille, and roof rails, all on sleek black 18-inch alloy wheels. Luxurious Interior: Dive into luxury with ASX's black-leather-appointed seats and full glass panoramic sunroof, all complemented by a black headliner for a spacious cabin feel.

Dive into luxury with ASX's black-leather-appointed seats and full glass panoramic sunroof, all complemented by a black headliner for a spacious cabin feel. Advanced Safety Features: Boasting 7 airbags, 4-wheel anti-lock brakes, a reversing camera, and more, the ASX ensures a safe journey. It also includes features like Forward Collision Mitigation, Lane Departure Warning, and Blind Spot Warning with Lane Change Assist.

Boasting 7 airbags, 4-wheel anti-lock brakes, a reversing camera, and more, the ASX ensures a safe journey. It also includes features like Forward Collision Mitigation, Lane Departure Warning, and Blind Spot Warning with Lane Change Assist. Spacious Cargo Room: With 393 litres of boot space and rear seats featuring a 60/40 split, the ASX offers 1,143 litres of load space to meet all your needs.

Details of the New 2024 Mitsubishi ASX Range

Mitsubishi ASX LS 2WD

The ASX LS 2WD sets the benchmark for versatility and efficiency, boasting punchy performance coupled with Mitsubishi's legendary reliability. This variant is perfect for both urban escapades and countryside adventures. A blend of performance and safety, the new ASX LS 2WD features a 2.0 L DOHC MIVEC Petrol engine and includes a 4-wheel anti-lock braking system, active traction control, hill start assist, and more.

Mitsubishi ASX Special Black Edition

Elevate your driving experience with the Mitsubishi ASX Special Black Edition. This variant exudes sophistication with its exclusive black-themed aesthetics both inside and out, designed for those who seek to stand out from the crowd. Combining style and class, the ASX Special Black Edition comes with a 2.0 L DOHC MIVEC Petrol engine, a range of advanced safety features, and Black edition paint and trim package featuring Black 18" alloys, Black Exterior Mirrors, Black Type Grille, Black Roof Rails, Black Headlining

Mitsubishi ASX VRX Black Edition

The pinnacle of the ASX range, the VRX Black Edition, epitomises luxury and performance with a suite of comfort, convenience, and safety features. It boasts a distinct design aesthetic and a 2.0 L DOHC MIVEC Petrol engine. The ASX VRX Black Edition features accessorised black detailing, grille, and roof rails on sleek 18-inch alloy wheels, alongside a luxurious interior complete with black-leather-appointed seats, a full glass panoramic sunroof, and a black headliner for a spacious cabin feel.

Farewell to the Legends

As we welcome the new, we also bid adieu to two beloved models, the XLS and VRX. These variants have been pivotal in establishing the ASX as a favourite among Kiwis. While they will be missed, their legacy lives on in with the recent variants added to the 2024 lineup.

Simon Lucas Has the Latest Deals on the 2024 Mitsubishi ASX Range

The introduction of the special Black Editions of the Mitsubishi ASX is a welcome addition to an already value packed line-up. With their eye-catching special edition black paint and trrim, state-of-the-art features, and Mitsubishi's unwavering commitment to quality, the ASX is a value proposition that is hard to argue.

If you're looking to get behind the wheel of the 2024 Mitsubishi ASX, talk to the team at Simon Lucas Mitsubishi today. Their expert staff can walk you through all the features the ASX line up has to offer - whether you're drawn to the versatile LS 2WD, the sophisticated Special Black Edition, or the luxurious VRX Black Edition, Simon Lucas Mitsubishi can organise a test drive for you to find out which one suits your lifestyle best.

