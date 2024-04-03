Leading Law Firm Appoints New Partner

One of Canterbury’s most influential law firms – White Fox & Jones – has appointed Sam Thorp as partner.

The 30-year-old commercial, business and property law expert has been promoted to partner at the firm, which has offices in central Christchurch, Ashburton and Methven.

Sam Thorp

Thorp says he is delighted to join the partnership at White Fox & Jones after beginning his law career at the firm seven years ago.

“I’m fortunate to be able to work with an exceptional team and fantastic clients, and to contribute to some significant projects and developments in Christchurch and around New Zealand,” he says. “I enjoy negotiating deals and helping our clients achieve their goals – it’s great to be continuing not only the firm’s success, but the success of our clients too.”

After graduating from the University of Canterbury in 2017, Thorp started his career at White Fox & Jones as a junior solicitor and has quickly worked up the ranks to partner, thanks to his strong negotiation, communication and relationship management skills, commercial property knowledge and pragmatic approach to complex transactions.

White Fox & Jones partner James Leggat says Thorp brings a fresh perspective to the senior team, as well as to the firm’s clients.

“Sam is a well-respected member of the White Fox & Jones team and he is known for delivering expert, practical legal advice,” he says. “His down-to-earth nature enables him to connect with clients of any age or background and he gets on well with colleagues and clients.

“While his specialties lie in commercial and property law, his talents extend to the full scope of practice areas from residential property and construction to wills, trusts and estate administration. Sam’s promotion is an exciting step forward for the firm as we prepare for the future.”

The decision to promote Thorp to partner is strategic – many of the firm’s longtime clients are Canterbury-based families of multiple generations sharing property, assets and business interests.

“One of the advantages we have at White Fox & Jones is not only the diversity of legal expertise, but the broad range of ages and life stages within the team,” adds Thorp. “This enables us to continue the long-established relationships with multi-generational families and business clients and contribute to their future success.”

About White Fox & Jones

White Fox & Jones is a Canterbury-based law firm with offices in Christchurch, Ashburton and Methven. The multi-spectrum law firm delivers pragmatic, high-quality advice on all areas of the law, from business and property to employment, litigation and dispute resolution, agribusiness and personal law. The firm works with small, medium and large businesses, as well as families, individuals, property owners, developers and other professionals to achieve the right outcomes in practical timeframes.

www.whitefox.co.nz

