Graeme Hastilow Appointed Te Mātārae Of Te Ohu Kaimoana

The Board of Te Ohu Kaimoana is proud to announce the appointment of Graeme Hastilow (Ngāti Toa Rangatira, Ngāti Raukawa ki te Tonga) to the role of Te Mātārae (Chief Executive) of Te Ohu Kaimoana, effective immediately.

“Graeme has been an integral member of our kāhui for over ten years. He has been a top performer in several key roles for our organisation; most recently as the Principal Advisor to the Chief Executive. He is highly regarded by his peers and holds significant experience in working with iwi. He is an authority on the Māori fisheries and aquaculture settlements and has an in-depth understanding of customary and commercial fisheries as well as aquaculture. The Board and staff look forward to supporting Graeme to deliver value for our iwi.” – Pahia Turia, Tumu Whakarae (Chair), Te Ohu Kaimoana.

Graeme had been performing in the role of Interim Chief Executive of Te Ohu Kaimoana since the departure of Lisa te Heuheu in February 2024.

“It’s an honour to have been appointed to the role, and I’m excited about the challenges that lie before us. I owe a debt of gratitude to the former CEOs of Te Ohu Kaimoana, Robin Hapi, Peter Douglas, Dion Tuuta and Lisa te Heuheu. They led the way for the protection and enhancement of the settlements.” – Graeme Hastilow, Te Mātārae, Te Ohu Kaimoana.

“Te Ohu Kaimoana will need to remain principled and be bold; with the board’s imperative to develop a kawa to guide the way in which Te Ohu Kaimoana thinks and acts. We have a number of key priorities to focus on as an organisation, such as the progression of the Māori Fisheries Amendment Bill, and the ongoing need to uphold the intent of the Deed of Settlement in the face of numerous pressures.”

“There are also numerous opportunities for us to be policy and thought leaders; and to be innovative in the way that we deliver value to iwi while enhancing the settlements. I can’t wait.” says Graeme.

Graeme joined Te Ohu Kaimoana in February 2014, and has previously been a member of the fisheries policy team, Manager of Te Wai Māori Trust, and Principal Advisor to the Chief Executive. Prior to that, Graeme received the Global Fisheries Scholarship from Te Ohu Kaimoana and spent a year in Japan learning and working within the Nissui Group. Graeme resides in Te Whanganui-a-tara with his wife Diana and their two sons.

