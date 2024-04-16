Aotearoa’s leading Māori & Pacific corporate firm TupuToa announces the resignation of CEO, Anne Fitisemanu

After six years of leading TupuToa, Chief Executive Anne Fitisemanu will be stepping down from her role in August 2024.

Since joining the organisation in 2017, Anne has steered TupuToa through an exceptional phase of growth. The organisation’s vision to empower Aotearoa New Zealand’s future Māori and Pacific leaders has seen more than 1000 Māori and Pacific graduates accepted into roles throughout corporate businesses and government agencies across Aotearoa New Zealand.

Leopino Foliaki & Tina Wilson, Co-Chair’s of TupuToa, thank Anne for her leadership of the organisation and her unwavering commitment to improve the outcomes for Māori and Pacific communities.

“Under Anne’s leadership, we’ve developed from a small organisation to one that now delivers multiple internships nationally and globally, including Tū Kahikatea - Māori Cadetships, Kia Tupu, Kia Toa - leadership development programme, and initiatives at secondary school level,” says Foliaki.

The whakataukī ‘Ehara taku toa i te toa takitahi, engari he toa takitini - Success is not that of the individual, but due to the collaboration of the many’ is testament to Anne’s leadership. Anne has led the organisation with vision and purpose; and her strength as a community builder is evidenced by the active involvement of nearly 200 corporate partners, including global organisations, community, iwi, and tertiary education providers.”

Outgoing CEO Anne Fitisemanu says: “In line with our best practice in leadership, it is time to make way for someone else in this role with the skills and vision to take TupuToa on the next stage of its journey. This is woven into our TupuToa fabric - Ka tupu te moko taro me aravei i te vai ora - Young taro shoots will grow, when nurtured with life giving water.

“It has been a privilege to serve as TupuToa’s CEO. I thank everyone for the opportunity to serve and to work with such excellent colleagues and partners,” adds Fitisemanu.

A blueprint for future growth

TupuToa Co-Chair, Tina Wilson, says “Creating change requires energy and commitment to the kaupapa. We have had one of the best drive us to this point.” The TupuToa whānau are excited as they now embark on the next phase of embedding its’ promise - to ensure a culturally diverse corporate Aotearoa.

“As we continue to deliver our strategic blueprint for growth, innovation and transformation, we remain steadfast in our mission to provide innovative internship programmes that create quality pathways for Māori and Pacific students into professional careers across Aotearoa New Zealand and the world.

We will continue to support our partners to build their cultural capability and provide guidance on recruitment, retention and development of Māori and Pacific employees,” adds Wilson.

The TupuToa Board has already begun a search process for the incoming CEO working with leading New Zealand recruitment consultancy, Emergent to find a suitable replacement for Anne.

It will seek to build on the excellent growth Anne has achieved to continue to fulfill on the TupuToa vision, to ‘grow Māori and Pacific leaders for a greater Aotearoa’.

Ma whero, ma pango, ka oti ai te mahi.

