Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

TradieGuide Launches New Informational Guides To Assist Consumers In Finding Local Plumbing Services

Thursday, 18 April 2024, 9:32 am
Press Release: TradieGuide

TradieGuide is pleased to announce the launch of three new informational guides. These guides are designed to help residents of the Hawke’s Bay region find reliable and skilled plumbers in their local areas. The new guides, titled Plumbers Napier, Plumbers Hastings, and Plumbers Hawke’s Bay, are available online and provide comprehensive details about plumbing services in each respective location.

Residents in Napier, Hastings, and the broader Hawke's Bay area can now access comprehensive and up-to-date information about plumbing services close to home. Each guide offers an in-depth look at various plumbing providers, focusing on their services, expertise, and customer reviews. This initiative is part of TradieGuide's commitment to enhance the ease with which consumers can access high-quality and dependable local tradespeople.

The introduction of these guides aims to provide residents with a reliable resource that supports informed decision-making when it comes to choosing plumbing services. By making detailed information readily accessible, TradieGuide hopes to improve overall service satisfaction and help maintain the high standards of the plumbing profession in the region.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from TradieGuide on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 